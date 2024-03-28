Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& UAE today announced the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SMB Awards 2024. In its third edition, the SMB Awards have become the benchmark for recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in the UAE.

This year’s SMB Awards will feature 14 distinct categories and are open to organisations that have been operating for over three years and have successfully implemented transformative digital projects contributing to their success. The event will shine a spotlight on companies with exemplary practices in areas such as innovation, business excellence, and digital transformation among others.

Applications for the prestigious SMB Awards 2024 are now open, and companies can nominate their business at etisalat.ae/smbawards2024. A panel of judges, consisting of industry leaders from diverse sectors, will meticulously evaluate all eligible submissions based on multiple criteria. The review process will also be managed and audited by Kreston Menon, a leading audit, business consultancy and accounting firm in the UAE which is affiliated with Kreston Global.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB of e& UAE, said: “SMBs remain the backbone of the UAE’s private sector, and they continue to be an indispensable focus for us. It gives me immense pride that through the SMB Awards, which have become a hallmark of excellence, we can pay tribute to visionary leaders and outstanding companies for their relentless efforts and remarkable achievements in the business landscape.”

e& UAE will unveil the winners at an exclusive gala ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the UAE business community across 14 categories:

Emirati Business Award

Artificial Intelligence Award

Robotics and Automation Award

Technology Award

Social Impact Award

Women in Business Award

Construction & Real Estate Award

Healthcare Award

Retail Award

Hospitality Award

Sustainability Award

E-Commerce Award

Media & Marketing Award

SMB of the Year

SMBs play an indispensable role in driving the UAE’s economic development and diversification, and they are an invaluable part of the country’s long-term vision and growth. As of 2023, the sector contributes a significant 63.5 per cent to the nation’s non-oil GDP. Currently, they represent a significant 94 per cent of the companies operating in the country, employing approximately 86 per cent of the private sector workforce.

Over the years, e& UAE has played an instrumental role in empowering SMBs with tailor-made solutions that enable them to grow their business and stay ahead of the curve amid a competitive regional landscape. “The SMB Awards underscore our unwavering commitment to championing organisations that form the bedrock of our economic progress. By highlighting and honouring the accomplishments of SMBs, we aim to provide them with well-deserved recognition while inspiring and motivating others to strive for excellence and innovation,” said Mahmoud.

For more information about the SMB Awards 2024 and the nomination process, please visit [etisalat.ae/smbawards2024].

-Ends-

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae