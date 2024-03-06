Users can benefit from free international transfers and 1% cash rewards with the e& money card

Abu Dhabi: e& money, the fintech arm of e& life, introduced the new e& money app, now more advanced and seamless than ever. The financial super app has completely transformed, offering a fresh and customer centric look, with a personalised experience. Renewed app hosts innovative features that make managing your finances easier, faster, and smarter than ever before.

The redesigned e& money app is centered around simplifying everyday financial tasks with its user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation. Customers can now effortlessly manage their finances with just a few taps, whether it is sending funds locally or internationally, paying bills, or making card payments. They can also benefit from free international transfers and one per cent cash rewards with the e& money card. The app will also be available in Arabic shortly after its commercial release, catering to the needs of a wider audience, followed by other languages as well.

Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO, e& life, said: “We are excited to announce the release of the renewed e& money app, underscoring our dedication to improving accessibility to financial services. This updated application streamlines various financial activities, including cross-border money transfers and prompt bill payments. By prioritising redesigned journeys, personalised features, and increased transparency, our aim is to elevate the daily experiences of our customers. Our ultimate goal is to offer customers simple solutions for their daily financial needs.”

In an exciting development, the new app is unveiling a range of cutting-edge features designed to deliver convenient and personalised experiences, ensuring each user enjoys unique and intuitive navigation for their financial needs.

e& money offers the fastest registration in the region and instant account setup without any fees.

International remittance have become even easier, eliminating unnecessary steps in the process while offering real-time tracking capabilities. Transfers can be in just three clicks. Additionally, customers can embrace hassle-free payments by overcoming the need for pre-funding accounts to complete their transactions.

Customers can add a personal touch to gifting with the option to add cards and messages, enriching with an extra layer of thoughtfulness. From a comprehensive list of billers to allowing users to manage all payments conveniently from one platform, the new app streamlines needs and makes it all simple.

These enhancements reflect e& money’s commitment to delivering the best user experience in the UAE and also paves the way to create a platform which will be enriched with several new products in 2024. All upcoming launches are driven from a customer-centric approach, keeping users’ needs and need of simplicity at the core of its innovation.

In 2023, e& money achieved significant growth and milestones. It witnessed a fourfold increase in transaction volume, and attained the highest monthly active users in the UAE's fintech sector. The platform offers a variety of financial services such as international and local transfers, e& money card, bill payments, gifting and more.