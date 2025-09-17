Partnership strengthens Serbia’s role as the Balkans’ sovereign cloud hub and extends e&’s digital corridor between MENA and Europe

MoU builds on momentum from e& enterprise’s recent agreement with 4iG in Hungary, paving the way for further projects with e& and PPF Telecom Group

Dubai, UAE: e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e&, and the Office for IT and e-Government of the Government of the Republic of Serbia today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement sets a framework for cooperation on advanced digital infrastructure projects, including plans to expand Serbia’s data center capacity and strengthen the country’s position as a regional hub for sovereign cloud and digital services.

The MoU, formalised at e&’s Al Kifaf headquarters in Dubai by Khalid Murshed, CEO, e& enterprise, and Dr. Mihailo Jovanović, Director of the Office for IT and eGovernment of Serbia, is set to triple the country’s current capacity by adding up to forty megawatts to Serbia’s existing 14-MW Tier-4 campus in Kragujevac.

Khalid Murshed said, “Data centers are at the heart of every digital economy, and Serbia has already proven its capability with world-class infrastructure, quickly becoming a digital nerve-centre for Southeast Europe.” He noted that “By combining the Office’s proven eGovernment engine with e& enterprise’s global expertise and cloud ecosystem, we’re setting the stage for new data-centre capacity that not only meets Serbian demand but also serves as the backbone for every startup, bank and AI workload in the Balkans, positioning Serbia as the regional hub powering digital growth for neighboring markets.”

Dr Mihailo Jovanović added that the partnership accelerates Serbia’s ambitions to become a trusted regional hub for EU-grade sovereign digital infrastructure. “Our first Tier-4 build proved we can deliver world-class infrastructure; this next phase, fuelled by e& enterprise’s expertise, gives us a stronger platform to expand our capacity, attract international partners, and ensure that our infrastructure meets the highest global standards for resiliency and data governance,” he said. “The result will be lower latency for citizens, more runway for entrepreneurs, and a stronger digital spine for an entire region.”

The Office for IT and eGovernment has played a pivotal role in advancing Serbia’s digital transformation since it was established in 2017, including the development of the country’s first state-owned Tier 4 data center with a capacity of 14 MW and 1,080 racks. With land already secured for a future expansion block of up to 40 MW, Serbia is preparing to scale its infrastructure to meet increasing national and regional demand.

Through this MoU, e& enterprise and the Office will explore joint opportunities to expand data center capacity and establish conditions for Serbia to become a trusted regional host for critical workloads, including sovereign government data, hyperscalers, and enterprises.

Today’s inked partnership builds on the momentum of e&’s recent MoU with 4iG Group in Hungary. The preliminary agreement includes the potential for joint digital infrastructure initiatives in Serbia and the wider Balkans through e& and PPF Telecom, alongside plans for broader cooperation across subsea and terrestrial networks, advanced connectivity, and other digital infrastructure projects that link the Balkans with e&’s Middle East backbone and upcoming Africa-1 and other subsea cables, enabling seamless and secure traffic flows between the MENA region and Europe.

Contact:

e& Media Office

Shilpa Villait: svillait@eand.com

Nancy Sudheer: nsudheer@eand.com

Amer Obaid: amerobaid@eand.com

Noha Serageldin: nserageldin@webershandwick.com

Grace Eid: Eid: geid@webershandwick.com

mediaoffice@eand.com

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com/.

About the Office for IT and eGovernment of Serbia (ITE)

The Office for Information Technology and eGovernment (ITE) of the Government of the Republic of Serbia is a specialized government body responsible for the development and management of digital government in Serbia. Its primary mandate is to enhance digital services for citizens and businesses, develop IT systems for public administration, AI solutions and ensure the secure management of the state’s IT infrastructure. Through projects such as the eGovernment portal, Government Data Centers, and interoperability systems, the Office contributes to greater transparency, efficiency, and improved interconnectivity of public institutions. In addition, it plays an active role in promoting digital literacy and strengthening international cooperation in the field of digitalization.