Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alchemist Doha as part of its efforts to elevate Qatar’s innovation ecosystem and increase its impact in propelling productivity advancements and economic growth.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mubarak Al Thani, on behalf of QRDI Council and Ravi Belani, on behalf of Alchemist Doha, as part of the Web Summit Qatar’s activities 2024.

Commenting on the MoU, Eng. Omar A. Al-Ansari, Secretary General of QRDI Council, said: “The strategic partnership between QRDI Council and Alchemist Doha marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within Qatar's tech ecosystem." He added, “It demonstrates QRDI Council’s commitment to fostering innovation and developing Qatar’s RDI ecosystem, in alignment with the recently announced NDS-3, to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Ravi Belani, CEO and Founder of Alchemist Accelerator stated: “We are excited to partner with QRDI Council in order to provide Alchemist Doha’s tech entrepreneurs and startups with unprecedented support, facilitating their entry and growth into the Qatar RDI ecosystem.”

This MoU ensures that tech startups associated with Alchemist Doha will have enhanced access to Qatar's private sector, leading academic institutions, and key governmental bodies. It nurtures innovation in critical sectors such as Biomedical and Artificial Intelligence, aligning with Qatar's ambition to become a technological advancement and innovation hub.

Furthermore, QRDI Council will provide Alchemist Doha startups with comprehensive access to its suite of programs, including the Qatar Open Innovation and the Technology Development Grant. These resources and the features of the QRDI Portal, an RDI collaborative platform, are designed to support the creation of a dynamic Research, Development, and Innovation ecosystem in Qatar. This partnership underscores the QRDI Council's commitment to promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, in line with the QRDI 2030 Strategy and the Qatar National Development Strategy, ultimately contributing to the country's economic diversification and global technological leadership.

Alchemist Doha is Alchemist Accelerator’s exclusive regional hub in the MENA region. Startups accepted to Alchemist Doha will be incubated for 24 months, provided with soft-landing services and establishment assistance, in addition to being matched with opportunities for piloting their products and services within the Qatar market. Furthermore, the startups will have opportunities to apply for grants to collaborate with academic institutes and hire local talent from top-tier universities. For more information about Alchemist Doha, please visit: https://www.alchemistaccelerator.com/doha

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity. To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

