Dubai: Dubai-based real estate development and investment firm Sweid & Sweid has announced the launch of a 390,000 sq. ft. build-to-suit advanced manufacturing facility for Microporous LLC in Virginia, USA. The project represents an expansion into the build-to-suit manufacturing sector and builds on the firm's track record of logistics, industrial, and multifamily developments across the country.

The facility will serve as the new global headquarters of Microporous, a 90-year-old leading global manufacturer of battery separators used in both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. The project will drive the company's expansion into the rapidly growing domestic battery supply chain, a sector that continues to attract substantial investment as governments and manufacturers seek to localise critical production capacity within their territories.

The transaction reflects Sweid & Sweid's continued focus on opportunities where bespoke, customized real estate developments deliver operating efficiencies to its occupiers. This approach has spearheaded Sweid & Sweid’s global footprint and led to dozens of multinationals and Fortune 500 corporations establishing operations within their projects.

Commenting on the transaction, Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid, said:

"This project represents another step forward in the continued expansion of our U.S. platform. We believe the U.S. market is ripe for investment, and build-to-suit manufacturing facilities offer a compelling opportunity for deploying capital into a growing sector. We look forward to continuing to bring our Dubai-based expertise, approach and work ethic to the U.S. market."

Construction will commence this month by Alston Construction Company, a leading U.S. design-build contractor with extensive experience in advanced manufacturing and industrial projects, with completion scheduled for 2027.

The project follows a series of recent milestones for Sweid & Sweid across both the UAE and United States, including the delivery of RP10, an 825,000 sq. ft. logistics facility in Southeast Atlanta, the completion of The Nelson multifamily development in Austin, Texas, and the upcoming completion of Sweid One, the firm's flagship Grade A office development in Dubai's Jumeirah Lakes Towers district.

Press Enquiries:

Rawa Mukhaimer – Director of Marketing & CSR

Rawa.mukhaimer@sweidandsweid.com

About Sweid & Sweid:

Sweid & Sweid is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm headquartered in Dubai, operating across the UAE and the United States. Established in 2006, the company specializes in development, investment, and build-to-suit opportunities across commercial, residential, mixed-use, and industrial sectors. Sweid & Sweid is known for delivering international-standard, Grade-A projects through a comprehensive, end-to-end approach spanning sourcing, funding, development, and long-term asset management.

With over 7.5 million square feet delivered globally, the firm has established a track record of executing large-scale projects in both mature and growth markets. Sweid & Sweid has delivered best-in-class projects for a range of multinational occupiers, including Visa, Oracle, SAP, Snapchat, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls. Across markets, Sweid & Sweid develops assets backed by strong fundamentals, targeting consistent long-term investment performance.

For more information, visit www.sweidandsweid.com