Crystal Intelligence has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Police, General Department of Criminal Investigation.

This partnership aims to promote collaboration in identifying and predicting future economic crimes, an increasingly important issue as digital threats continue to evolve.

"At Dubai Police, we are committed to strengthening our security infrastructure by collaborating with internal and external partners. Based on global studies, the General Department of Criminal Investigation develops strategic plans that anticipate future security challenges, including economic crimes, which are becoming more sophisticated," stated Brigadier Al Shamsi. "As countries and individuals increasingly rely on technology in both professional and personal spheres, we must adapt to these trends to ensure that Dubai remains the safest city in the world."

Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal Intelligence, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, describing the MoU as a strategic milestone. "This partnership underscores Crystal Intelligence's commitment to working closely with Dubai Police to share knowledge and expertise across various fields. Together, we aim to develop and implement high-impact initiatives and projects that will strengthen our collaboration," Gupta added.

