Dubai-UAE – Dubai Municipality and NIRAS Pedersen, announced today at COP28 their collaborative partnership to revolutionise wastewater management, rainwater drainage, and sustainable water practices in Dubai. The initiative focuses on comprehensive waste management, aiming to lessen the negative environmental effects of waste by-products and lower the carbon footprint in the Emirate, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041.

Under the agreement signed at COP28, the two entities are committed to addressing the challenges faced in wastewater treatment by developing effective, adaptable solutions. The collaboration will capitalise on the potential of digital advancements, optimising data collection, auditing, and benchmarking processes, thereby boosting the efficiency of water management systems in Dubai.

The collaboration also emphasised knowledge exchange, training, and solution development. This includes the promotion of innovative practices and entrepreneurship in the sanitation and rainwater drainage sectors. Both parties are set to engage in an extensive exchange of ideas and best practices, aiming to elevate the skills and knowledge of engineers through specialised workshops and training in wastewater management.

About Dubai Municipality

Dubai Municipality envisions Dubai becoming a global leader in quality of life and sustainability by 2030, making the city the best place to visit, live and work. Under the vision “A Pioneering Municipality for a Global City,” Dubai Municipality is mandated to help ensure the sustainability of Dubai through effective planning and management. It is also responsible for providing pioneering municipal services that help ensure residents’ happiness and well-being. The entity is committed to supporting Dubai’s vision through its corporate values of competitiveness, proactiveness, positivity, and participation.

Dubai Municipality’s responsibilities revolve around several key areas. These include: building an attractive city with ample facilities; sustainable urban planning; sustainable building management; digitalisation; attracting talent, knowledge and material assets; sanitation and waste management; and overseeing the happiness of Dubai’s people, which includes promoting environmental protection and ensuring public health and food systems/security.

Dubai Municipality is a Strategic Pathway Partner at COP28, which is hosted by the UAE in Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. The entity will have a cutting-edge, sustainable stand in the Green Zone. During the conference, Dubai Municipality will announce new commitments, projects and initiatives designed to support sustainability and climate action in Dubai as well as the UAE and globally.

For more information, please visit Dubai Municipality’s website.