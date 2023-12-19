Saudi-listed Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has signed two operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts worth 104.93 million Saudi riyals ($27.97 million) with the state-owned National Water Company (NWC).

The 36-month contract valued at SAR40.74 will cover full O&M for the sewage and water network in the Hail region for 36 months, the company said in a statement published on Tadawul on Tuesday.

Another 36-month contract, valued at SAR64.19 million, was signed for dull O&M of water projects in the Jazan region, it announced in a statement on Sunday.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.