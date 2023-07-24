Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has announced the successful connection of the water network to its AED12 billion ($3.2 billion) premium development, Jubail Island, in Abu Dhabi, thus marking a key milestone for the project.

Owned by JIIC, the Jubail Island project is being developed and managed by LEAD Development and will be home to an idyllic collection of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Nestled among the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves, and covering more than 2,800 hectares, the landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury, and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape, it stated.

According to JIIC, the network has been seamlessly linked to the existing water transmission line, operated by Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company (Transco), in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC).

The connection of the water network to Jubail Island ensures that homeowners will have access to a reliable supply of clean and fresh potable water, stated the developer.

The network is complemented by the existing sewage system, which plays a crucial role in regulating water flow throughout the island.

According to JIIC, this connection paves the way for the final stages of testing and commissioning the internal water network of Jubail Island.

The significant milestone is a critical step in supporting the completion of construction works on the island, it said.

The water connection closely follows the first official energization on the island, with the development’s substations now operating, providing permanent grid power to key areas. The key milestones work together in harmony to ensure the seamless completion of the villas and apartments that are currently undergoing the final steps of development before being handed over to their owners, it added.

On the project milestone, Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Corporate Director of JIIC, said: "Connecting the official water network from Abu Dhabi to Jubail Island is solid evidence of the immense dedication and collaborative efforts of our team and government authorities."

"The process of connecting water to construction projects is a complex undertaking that involves meticulous testing, infrastructure works, and development," he noted.

"Through close cooperation with Transco and ADDC, we have achieved this significant stage of Jubail Island's journey by ensuring that all engineering and site works adhere to the required standards and specifications," he added.

Al Samsi said the connection to the official water supply is a momentous step forward, following the recent completion of the main infrastructure works and the activation of electrical substations.

"These accomplishments further underscore Jubail Island's unwavering commitment to homeowners, partners, and stakeholders, assuring them of the timely delivery of residential units. We are thrilled and filled with joy as we move one step closer to transforming Jubail Island into a living reality, he added.

