DUBAI – In a solid executive action that is in accordance with the UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, Dubai Medical University (DMU) has initiated the execution of its extensive plan to incorporate Artificial Intelligence technologies into the core of its academic programs, which includes medicine, pharmacy, and nursing.

DMU has commenced the development of a cohesive "ecosystem" designed to produce a new generation of skilled health professionals who will guide the future of healthcare in the United Arab Emirates.

These measures align with the directives issued by His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Medical University. The aim is to integrate Artificial Intelligence into academic medical education, thereby reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

His Excellency Eng. Yahya Saeed Ahmad Lootah, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, stated: "The United Arab Emirates is recognized as one of the leading countries in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence across various fields and sectors. In this regard, Dubai Medical University has achieved remarkable progress in embracing smart medical education, equipping its graduates to become the primary and most qualified candidates for the hospitals of the future.

He noted that the University has adopted Artificial Intelligence systems for training in diagnosis and clinical decision-making, established a digital infrastructure along with simulation labs, and initiated the development of an advanced technological framework that enables students to engage directly with big data. He conveyed his satisfaction that Dubai Medical University has commenced efforts to create Sandbox Environments, which permit students to design and evaluate medical diagnostic algorithms while ensuring patient privacy is not compromised.

Meanwhile and on the sidelines of the World Health Expo (WHX) held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) with the participation of more than 235,000 professional visits and 4,300 exhibitors, DMU and College of Naturopathic Medicine (CNM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to incorporate Artificial Intelligence technologies into the core of their academic programs.

The MoU was signed by Hermann Keppler, founder and Principal of CNM and Prof. Sherief Khalifa, Vice Chancellor – Academic Affairs and Dean of the College of Pharmacy who expressed their happiness and optimism about future developments in Artificial Intelligence technologies.

Meanwhile and in response to the AI development, the University has commenced the enhancement of its virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) laboratories. This initiative allows nursing and surgery students to engage in virtual surgical procedures and manage critical care situations with the assistance of robots, which play a crucial role in their practical training prior to their move to hospitals.

The Faculty of Medicine has introduced courses titled "Data Science for Physicians," in which students are now trained in the application of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) and advanced tumor detection methods in radiology while, the College of Pharmacy has announced that its present emphasis is on Precision Medicine, in which students are educated on utilizing Artificial Intelligence to align a patient's genetic profile with the most appropriate medication, as well as comprehending the function of algorithms in expediting drug discovery.

In the meantime, the College of Nursing has announced that it is engaged in practical training related to remote monitoring systems, collaborating with assistive robots, and utilizing smart tools for the early detection of a patient's deteriorating health.

Recognizing the ethical challenges linked to this transition, the University formed an "AI Ethics Committee" to guarantee that students are equipped to address algorithmic biases and safeguard patient information, thereby upholding the notion that "AI serves as a support to the physician rather than a substitute for him."

Dubai Medical University (DMU) represents the forward-thinking legacy of the late H.E. Haj Saeed Ahmed Lootah, a pioneer in the field of education within the UAE. The establishment of Dubai Medical College for Girls in 1986 and Dubai Pharmacy College in 1992 serves as a testament to his dedication. Acknowledging the significance of interdisciplinary collaboration and a comprehensive approach to healthcare education, the groundbreaking merger of these well-established institutions, coupled with the recent introduction of the College of Nursing in 2023, signifies a major milestone the creation of Dubai Medical University.

Hermann Keppler established the first CNM in London in 1998. More colleges followed across the UK, Ireland and the UAE. Today, CNM is the leading training provider of a range of natural therapies, providing diploma courses in: Naturopathic Nutrition, Herbal Medicine, Acupuncture, Homeopathy, Natural Chef, Vegan Natural Chef and Health Coach.

