Dubai Lynx, MENA’s leading platform for creative excellence and effectiveness, has announced the UAE Government Media Office as its 2026 Advertiser of the Year. This prestigious accolade recognises organisations that have set themselves apart through innovative marketing campaigns and a commitment to embracing outstanding creative work produced by themselves or their agencies.

The UAE Government Media Office has consistently demonstrated creative excellence across the region and globally, earning 220 Awards, including 32 Awards across Dubai Lynx and Cannes Lions over the past five years. Their immense success at Dubai Lynx, includes four Grands Prix across Brand Experience & Activation, Entertainment, Healthcare and the Social & Creator (formerly Social & Influencer) Lynx Awards.

Philip Thomas, Chairman, Dubai Lynx, said: “The UAE Government Media Office has played a defining role in shaping how the UAE is seen around the world. Their work demonstrates the power of bold thinking and cinematic storytelling to drive meaningful impact at scale. We’re proud to recognise them as our 2026 Advertiser of the Year.”

Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman, Dubai Lynx, added: “The Advertiser of the Year Award recognises creative excellence, demonstrating the business value of creative communications. Year on year the UAE Government Media Office continues to showcase how creative work rooted in celebrating its people and culture can reshape global perceptions and drive investment. This is the first time a government body has achieved this accolade and it’s an honour to celebrate their contributions to the MENA region and global creative community.”

The UAE Government Media Office has built a strong track record of award-winning campaigns that blend cultural insight with innovative execution. ‘Double Moon’, created with MullenLowe MENA, stood out for its inspired use of technology to amplify

the UAE’s historic milestone in space exploration, winning a Silver Outdoor Lion at Cannes Lions 2021 and the Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation at Dubai Lynx 2022. In the same year, ‘It’s Possible’, in collaboration with Virtue Worldwide, won the Entertainment Grand Prix at the Dubai Lynx Awards, while the in-house produced campaign ‘The Warm Winter Livestream’ secured a Bronze Media Lion at Cannes Lions, highlighting the Office’s creative capabilities and strategic maturity.

In 2023, the UAE Government Media Office reinforced its status as a creative leader, with ‘Empty Plates’, in collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi ME. The campaign won eight Lynx Awards, including two Grands Prix in Healthcare and Social & Creator, and went on to receive a Bronze Health & Wellness Lion at Cannes Lions. This marked the Office’s third consecutive Cannes Lions win, reflecting its continued commitment to delivering culturally resonant campaigns that deliver real change and sets new benchmarks for creativity.

The UAE Government Media Office continues to redefine the creative landscape in the region, earning accolades not only for award-winning campaigns but also for the exceptional leadership driving its success. Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication, UAE Government Media Office, exemplifies this excellence, having been named the 2023 Advertising Person of the Year at Dubai Lynx – a testament to the Office’s unwavering creative ambition and consistency. In 2025, AlShehhi achieved another historic milestone by becoming the first Cannes Lions Juror from a government entity, setting a global precedent for public-sector creativity. This achievement highlights the UAE Government Media Office’s expanding influence in shaping international creative standards and underscores its role as a trailblazer in the global creative industry.

Speaking about the Award, Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication, UAE Government Media Office, commented: “We have long believed that creativity in government is not a privilege; it is a responsibility. At the UAE Government Media Office, creativity is not used to soften messages or decorate narratives, but to clarify intent, build trust, and compete for attention in a crowded global landscape where people expect clarity and credibility. This approach reflects the broader ecosystem of the United Arab Emirates, a country where ambition is set from the top and creativity is embedded across leadership, policy, and everyday life. In such an environment, public-sector communication cannot afford to be conventional. While government operates under unique constraints, those constraints demand higher standards, sharper thinking, and greater discipline. This recognition reflects consistency over time and reinforces our conviction that government storytelling can be human, contemporary, and globally competitive, without losing its sense of purpose.”

The Advertiser of the Year Award will be presented to Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication, UAE Government Media Office at the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, taking place at the Emirates Golf Club on Wednesday 1 April.

For further information on the Awards Ceremony, please visit www.dubailynx.com.

Contacts:

Camilla Lambert PR Director LIONS

Camillal@canneslions.com

Tash Naidoo Senior PR Manager LIONS

Tashn@canneslions.com

Indiana Edwards PR Coordinator LIONS

Indianae@canneslions.com

Press Portal: press.canneslions.com

Awards enquiries: awards@dubailynx.com

About Dubai Lynx

Dubai Lynx is MENA’s leading Awards for creative excellence and effectiveness, in the Middle East and North Africa. Presented by Informa, organisers of Cannes Lions, together with their regional partners, Motivate Media Group, the Dubai Lynx, is held in association with the UAE Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and with the support of Dubai Media City (DMC). The Awards serve as the definitive benchmark for creative excellence, marketing strategy and effectiveness in MENA.

www.dubailynx.com

About Motivate Media Group

Motivate Media Group operates across the GCC and MENA region with a diverse portfolio of media interests comprising magazines, digital, social, video, exhibitions & events, cinema and books.

A leading publisher in the Gulf since 1979, its portfolio includes market-leading magazines, eight websites and over 300 book titles. Motivate’s digital and video division is an established content provider for some of the region’s largest companies and the Motivate events team expertly stage some of the GCC’s major award ceremonies, festivals and activations.

With a staff of more than 200 experienced and dedicated professionals, Motivate is committed to providing editorial excellence, and a corporate mission to develop integrated communication channels that entertain, inform and enrich.

Motivatemedia.com

About LIONS

LIONS is the global platform that champions creativity and marketing effectiveness for growth. We help businesses grow through creative marketing that matters.

We know that creativity can and should be applied across the full marketing mix. Creativity is an impactful business driver - and when it's integrated with a culture of effectiveness, it's a competitive advantage.

Backed by over 150 years of experience and evidence, Cannes Lions, WARC, Effie, Contagious and Acuity - provides the global marketing industry with the definitive benchmarks, intelligence, training and tailored advice needed to grow.

LIONS is part of Informa PLC. www.lions.co

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading international B2B events, digital services and academic research group.

We champion specialists. Through hundreds of market-leading brands, we connect people with knowledge so they can learn more, know more and do more.

We operate in over 30 countries and serve businesses and professionals working in over a dozen specialist markets.

Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. www.informa.com