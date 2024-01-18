Dubai, UAE - The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the distinguished trade body representing the jewellery industry in the region, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) campaign. Dedicated to providing an enriching shopping experience for customers during the festive season, DJG delightedly handed out a total of 25 kilograms of gold to 300 winners over the course of the 38-day campaign.

During the campaign, shoppers had the golden opportunity to participate in this remarkable winning streak with a minimum spend of AED 500 on gold, diamond, or pearl jewellery pieces at any of the 275 participating outlets from December 8th, 2023 through January 14th, 2024.

Commenting on the conclusion of the DSF campaign, Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of Marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) commented, "We are elated with the overwhelming response to our DSF campaign this year. The Dubai Shopping Festival is a time of celebration and joy, and we are delighted to have added to the festive spirit by awarding 25 kilograms of gold to our esteemed customers. The success of this campaign is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic jewellery industry in Dubai, and we look forward to continuing to bring joy and excitement to our customers in the future.”

This campaign by the Dubai Jewellery Group featured a series of raffle draws with prizes ranging from quarter-kilo to 10 grams of gold. This year, the group also introduced an engaging digital raffle, further amplifying the chances of winning for participants.

For information regarding upcoming campaigns, draw dates and venues, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/.

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DGJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 400+ embers representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DGJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DGJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival. Since the first edition of DSF, the group has given away over 1050 kilos of gold and several carats diamonds in promotions over past 25 years.