Dubai – Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE’s largest Islamic bank, has entered into a new partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, enabling customers to convert their Wala’a Rewards into Avios. This collaboration expands the range of redemption options available to DIB customers, offering seamless access to travel and lifestyle benefits.

As part of this partnership, DIB customers can now redeem their Wala’a Rewards for Avios, which can be used for flights with Qatar Airways, oneworld® airlines and partner airlines, as well as for seat upgrades, extra baggage allowance, direct bookings with Qatar Executive, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, exclusive experiences on Privilege Club Collection and much more. The ability to convert Wala’a Rewards into Avios provides greater flexibility for customers who seek to maximise their banking rewards for premium travel and lifestyle experiences. Additionally, this partnership complements the reward options for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members in the UAE with the flexibility of 91 weekly frequencies operated by Qatar Airways from the UAE to Doha and beyond, including 35 weekly flights each from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and 21 weekly flights from Sharjah.

DIB customers will receive 1,000 Avios with Qatar Airways Privilege Club for every 20,000 Wala’a Rewards converted. Additionally, all conversions to Avios until February 28, 2025, will earn 40% bonus Avios as part of the limited-time offer to celebrate the launch of this partnership.

This initiative is part of DIB’s ongoing efforts to enhance its loyalty program and provide customers with valuable rewards that complement their banking journey. Customers enrolled in the Wala’a Rewards programme earn points through various banking activities, including purchases made with DIB covered cards, bill payments via DIB digital channels, salary transfers, and financing solutions. By introducing Avios redemption, DIB continues to expand the benefits available to its customers, ensuring they enjoy a more rewarding and seamless experience. The collaboration aligns with DIB’s commitment to providing innovative, customer-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank commented: “At DIB, we remain committed to delivering innovative banking solutions and meaningful partnerships that enhance our customers’ financial and lifestyle experiences. The integration of Wala’a Rewards with Qatar Airways Privilege Club is a significant milestone in our loyalty programme, offering customers the opportunity to seamlessly convert their points into Avios for exceptional travel and lifestyle benefits. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing greater value and flexibility, ensuring our customers enjoy an enriched banking experience.”

Thomas Vadakedath, Senior Vice President Loyalty from Qatar Airways commented: “Qatar Airways Privilege Club is proud to introduce a new way of collecting Avios for our members in the UAE with the launch of our new partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank. This initiative is part of our ongoing journey to make the programme even more relevant for members and provide them with more avenues to collect Avios. Additionally, the limited-time launch offer gives our members the opportunity to enjoy more value when converting their Wala’a Rewards to Avios. Members can choose to spend their Avios for rewards of their choice when they explore over 170 global destinations through Doha.”

Wala’a Rewards is Dubai Islamic Bank’s premier loyalty program, designed to transform everyday banking into valuable rewards. Customers earn points automatically through a variety of banking activities, these points can be redeemed for an extensive selection of benefits, from travel and lifestyle experiences to shopping and exclusive offers. With the introduction of Avios conversion, Wala’a Rewards now provides even greater flexibility, allowing customers to maximise their rewards for travel and lifestyle rewards of their choice with Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

For more information about Wala’a Rewards and how to redeem them for Avios, please visit www.dib.ae.

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets more than reaching USD90 billion and market capitalization of more than USD 14bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns a nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2023, DIB entered Turkey through a 20% acquisition of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services.

DIB is committed to leading the way in sustainable Islamic financing, with a total sustainable sukuk issuances of USD 2.75 billion to date and strategic involvement in green and sustainable capital markets, reflecting the bank’s ongoing dedication to ESG principles and a sustainable future.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

Please follow us on DIB’s social channels:

https://www.facebook.com/dib.uae/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-islamic-bank

https://www.instagram.com/dubai_islamic_bank/

https://x.com/dibtoday

https://www.youtube.com/user/DubaiIslamicBank

For more PR information, please contact:

Dubai Islamic Bank

Kashif Moosa

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communication

Email: kmoosa@dib.ae

Weber Shandwick

Tameem Alkintar

Account Director

Email: TAlkintar@webershandwick.com