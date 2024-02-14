New customers receive 20% cashback on various online merchant spends for a limited period

5% back on dining and travel spends as Wala’a rewards

Cardholders also gain complimentary gym access, complimentary airport transfers, free airport lounge access, free golf, buy-one-get-one coffee - and much more

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world has launched “SHAMS” Credit Card in partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments.

The SHAMS Visa credit card is tailored for the diverse needs of every segment, including the affluent and emerging affluent. The card goes beyond rewards, offering a comprehensive suite of daily relevance and lifestyle benefits including 5% back on dining spends, 5% back on travel expenditure, complimentary Fitness First access, Costa Coffee, golf rounds, valet parking and many more benefits.

SHAMS cardholders can also collect Wala’a rewards on their spends, with the flexibility to redeem them against flights, hotels, cash, retail transactions, and many other options. Wala’a rewards can also be exchanged for Etihad Guest Miles and gift vouchers. In addition to this, as part of the launch, customers can earn 20% back on various merchant spending for the first 3 months and a complimentary Traveler Pass membership with buy-one-get-one-free offers across 3000+ merchants when they apply for the card.

Commenting on the launch of the SHAMS credit card, Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer, DIB, said: “In partnership with Visa, we have been able to develop a truly innovative credit card that merges the very best benefits, complimentary services, and rewards in an “All-in-One” unified powerhouse in your wallet – the SHAMS card. With an unparalleled bouquet of perks and benefits, SHAMS is your doorway to lifestyle heaven. Multiple plastics for different benefits are now a thing of the past, as we, at DIB, are offering customers ‘The only card they need’ for an elevated financial experience and unmatched offerings. For the first time, customers can take advantage of all of the popular credit card benefits, such as free airport transfer, airport lounge access, redeemable rewards for flights, hotels, cashback, vouchers, shopping to name a few, in addition to a vast array of complimentary experiences for day-to-day living – like free rounds of golf, going to the gym or grabbing a coffee. Just maintain a minimum spend and all that could be free – for the rest of your life.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: "This new Visa credit card offers cardholders attractive rewards and cashback programs, for an enriched payment experience in everything from lifestyle to travel. The card is not only rewarding but also secure, backed by Visa's advanced security technology, and accepted at Visa's 130 million merchant partners worldwide. We strive to redefine the way Visa cardholders benefit from their spending, and that’s why we are delighted to partner with Dubai Islamic Bank on the launch of the DIB Shams Visa credit card."

To apply for DIB SHAMS credit card SMS ‘SHAMS’ to 4224.

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint-stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full-service Islamic bank and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world. With Group assets of over USD 80bln and a market capitalization of more than USD 10bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across several markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary that is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marked DIB’s first foray into the Far East; the bank owns over 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB was designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2021, DIB increased its foreign ownership limit to 40%, reflecting the increasing confidence of global investors towards the bank.

The Bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae