Circumnavigating the globe to promote a sustainable future, the 100-tonne vessel uses solar, wind, hydrogen, and AI-based solutions

The arrival of the first-of-its-kind ship, powered solely by renewables, coincides with the end of Expo 2020 Dubai and returns to Japan in time for the start of Expo 2025

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Harbour, an extraordinary seafront district, welcomed the Swiss experimental vessel powered solely by renewables, PORRIMA, to its marinas on 17 March 2022, as part of its worldwide journey across five continents called the Blue Odyssey.

Choosing Dubai Harbour for its second world destination, the first-of-its-kind solar, wind and hydrogen-powered ship has travelled more than 11,000 kilometres without stopping since departing Osaka, Japan, on December 18, 2021. Dubai Harbour - recently voted as the winner of the World’s Best New Cruise Development at the 1st Annual World Cruise Awards 2021 – is home to the region’s largest marina and features Bay Marina, Dubai’s first dedicated superyacht marina which can accommodate yachts up to 160m in length. Dubai Harbour is also home to Palm View Marina and Harbour Marina offering 556 berths for yachts up to 40 meters and a curated mix of restaurants, cafes, and retail offerings.

Upon arrival at Dubai Harbour, the PORRIMA berthed at Harbour Marina in front of the Yacht Club building before unveiling a suite of renewable technologies that have been proven on board. It will invite the youth to join the ‘Blue Campus’ to learn the skills and build the talent around the showcased next-generation solutions to sustainable ocean industries and resource preservation.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding, the company which owns Dubai Harbour, commented, “We are excited to welcome the PORRIMA to Dubai Harbour for its third odyssey around the globe. It is exciting to see how the intersection of technology and sustainability come together to help tackle the environmental challenges that we face today. Having just concluded our role as host of the Dubai International Boat Show, we witnessed a wide range of innovative, sustainable marine technology showcased at the show, which is a testament to the UAE’s dedication to promoting and embracing eco-friendly alternatives to protect our oceans. The PORRIMA brings sustainable mobility to the forefront, and we are committed to accelerating action to preserve a healthy planet for generations to come.”

The journey, which aims to arrive at its destination after a refit with 12 novel technologies in time for the opening of the Expo 2025 Osaka, will see the vessel dock at ports around the world to demonstrate how to tackle problems such as pollution and climate change through the use of commercially viable renewable technologies. The project comes in response to a call to action from the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which invites initiatives geared towards realising ‘an ideal future society.’

PORRIMA – named after the Roman goddess of the future – was the first in the world to circumnavigate the globe using only solar energy under its previous name, ‘Planet Solar’. Now, using solar, wind and hydrogen, the 36-metre 100-tonne vessel also utilises artificial intelligence and technologies inspired by nature. Just as lungs remove the CO2 from our blood, the same technique is used to clean seawater, isolate and destroy microplastics, making PORRIMA the only vessel in the word certified to produce and consume hydrogen on board.

The creator of the enterprise is the serial entrepreneur, economist, and author Gunter Pauli, who sets out to inspire the next generation with competitive and commercially viable renewable technologies and techniques. He said, “We need to wake up the entrepreneurs of the future, and I believe Dubai is the right place for this. The innovation and adoption of the kind of technologies that we are showcasing on the PORRIMA will have a fundamental role to play in the realisation of many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – and provide a blueprint for creating an ideal future society.”

Having been involved in the invention of technologies in support of sustainable resource use, in 1994, Pauli founded the Tokyo-based Zero Emissions Research and Initiatives think tank at the United Nations University. This network of 3,000 scientists got the PORRIMA Blue Odyssey project up and running. Pauli is also the author of “The Blue Economy - A Report to the Club of Rome - 100 innovations - 10 years - 100 million jobs”, translated to over 50 languages. The vessel will leave Dubai Harbour on the 31st of March to commemorate the closing of Expo 2022 and will continue its global voyage.

About PORRIMA

PORRIMA is an experimental ship owned by Blue Innovations (Suisse) S.A. The company is dedicated to deliver the proof of operations of breakthrough technologies that steers business and society towards sustainability. The technologies include producing hydrogen from seawater, fishing with air bubble curtains like dolphins do; and operate intelligent kites to operate a yoyo-effect catching wind between 200 to 800 meters elevation. Over the past 25 years more than 200 projects have been translated from idea to reality. Blue Innovations made the ship available to the Swiss PORRIMA Foundation with the mission to share the solutions and to create the Blue Campus. The campus is a platform to build talent and skills. There are many technologies available, but we need the entrepreneurs who are inspired to industrialize the innovations. This requires capital, marketing prowess and perseverance to get to market and to mainstream breakthroughs.

www.porrima.ch

www.blueinnovations.ch

www.bluecampus.ch

About Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour is an extraordinary seafront district, inspired by our connection to the sea, designed for a maritime lifestyle. The district’s unique backdrop, iconic vista, and accessible location are combined with a wide range of living, retail, and hospitality choices, as well as comprehensive berthing facilities, making it the region’s most unique lifestyle offering. Dubai Harbour sits just over 30kms from both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) and is within easy reach of the city’s world-famous attractions such as Palm Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai Harbour is home to some of the most iconic destinations in Dubai, including the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, a world-class facility comprising two purpose-built terminal buildings, and Dubai Harbour Marinas, the region’s largest marina. In addition, Emaar Beachfront, a waterfront community offering residents exclusive beach access and a luxury seaside lifestyle, and Skydive Dubai, the world-class skydiving company, is also located in the heart of the district. In addition, Dubai Harbour was voted the winner of the World’s Best New Cruise Development at the 1st annual World Cruise Awards 2021.

As a one-of-a-kind destination, Dubai Harbour is expected to attract a wide range of locally and internationally renowned events all year round, such as the #NOFILTERDXB, Motor Show Redefined and Dubai International Boat Show. The events will play a key role in rekindling the city’s connection to the sea, providing additional ways for people to experience their own maritime journey.

As the owning company and curator, Shamal Holding is investing its resources to be the driving force behind making Dubai Harbour an exceptional seafront district.

For more info, please visit https://www.dubaiharbour.com/en/.

