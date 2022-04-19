The ‘Moments’ tent brings a unique, wow-worthy experience to guests every weekend with holograms of Golden Age Arab Singers Umm Kulthum and Abdul Halim Hafez

Guests can look forward to performances by Jordanian band Harget Kart, various entertainment acts, scrumptious oriental eats and more

This Ramadan, mallgoers will stand a chance to win an iftar in the sky on a private jet by DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

Dubai, UAE – This Ramadan, Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, invites visitors to experience an awe-inspiring Arabian journey at the ‘Moments’ tent, in addition to a line-up of traditional family-friendly activities.

Bringing one of the most remarkable Ramadan experiences to the city, Dubai Festival City Mall welcomes guests to the brand-new Arabian ‘Moments’ tent, located at the south helipad. Moments is set to impress with unique, wow-worthy experiences every weekend including various entertainment acts, scrumptious oriental eats and more. The tent also features holograms of Egyptian Golden Age Legends Umm Kulthum and Abdul Halim Hafez, performing some of their most well-known gems in enhanced audio, with ‘The Lady of Arabic Song’ to be accompanied by an outstanding 15-member holographic orchestra.

Guests can also look forward to a one-night-only performance by Jordanian band ‘Harget Kart’, who will be taking the stage with their fusion hits that have received views in millions on their YouTube channel. Throughout the month, Moments dazzles with Oud Night every Sunday, ‘Tarabiyat’ Wednesdays bringing back old-school classics and pop-up visits from different Arab artists.

Mallgoers can also visit the Emirati Village for a taste of tradition and Arabian hospitality. Inspired by the culture of the UAE, the townlet-style venue is decorated to mimic majlis home setups from the olden days. Scrumptious, traditional foods and beverages – and warm welcomes – await at the Emirati Village this Ramadan.

Additionally, in partnership with DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, Dubai Festival City has launched the ‘Dine & Fly’ offer this season. Diners who spend more than AED 150 at the mall’s restaurants and cafés will stand a chance to win an extraordinary iftar on a private jet. With one winner to be selected every week, this Ramadan meal will be served at 35,000 feet in the air – now that is a sky-high treat!

Picturesquely lighting up the Dubai skyline on Festival Bay, a new, Ramadan-themed IMAGINE show taking place daily after iftar will leave visitors amazed. A unique sensory experience, IMAGINE harnesses the power of light, lasers, and water – combined with projections – to immerse audiences through mesmerising stories. Did you know the state-of-the-art show has broken not one, but two, Guinness World Records?

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall said: “As the emirate enjoys the spirit of togetherness and a community shared by all the nationalities that call Dubai home, Dubai Festival City Mall will honour the spirit of Ramadan with rewarding experiences for all. We are pleased to invite families to visit us during the month, enjoy our very special Arabian ‘Moments’ tent as well as the Emirati Village, and dine for a chance to win a memorable iftar this Ramadan, while also exploring all the other activities that the mall has to offer.”

Dubai Festival City Mall is the place to be for those who are looking to come together and make memories this Ramadan.

-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day.

For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinema with 4D IMAX, Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE.

www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com