Dubai Duty Free was presented with the ‘Best Global Duty Free Award’ at its Head Office on 25th October, which was won earlier at The Burj CEO Awards held in Europe in August.

Hosted by CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, the 6th edition of the award acknowledged remarkable individuals and organisations across a diverse array of over 50 categories.

Dubai Duty Free earned the title of Best Global Duty Free for its exceptional performance in setting up the global benchmark for airport retailing with the success of Dubai Duty Free spanning four decades.

Dr. Tariq Nizami, Founder and CEO of CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, personally presented the award to Dubai Duty Free executive team led by the Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin.

In addition, McLoughlin and COO, Ramesh Cidambi were also presented with a Medal of Honour from the CEO Clubs Network Worldwide.

Commenting on the award, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to receive the Best Global Duty Free Award from the CEO Clubs Network. This is a strong testimony to our dedication to providing a world class retail experience to our customers We were unable to be present at the awards ceremony itself, so appreciate receiving the award in person.”

Also present in the awarding are Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

The Burj CEO Awards is an annual global business award ceremony hosted in different countries that was first launched in 2016 in Washington, D.C., and since then has been held in London, Shenzhen, Mauritius, and Dubai. Over the years, the BURJ CEO Awards have recognised and awarded more than 200 business leaders and organisations for their business success. In addition to the awards ceremony, the BURJ CEO Summit is designed for awardees and delegates to share knowledge and best practices and engage in discussions on future trends and challenges. It offers a positive impact on the opportunities for networking and collaborations.​​​​​​

