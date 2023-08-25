Dubai: Dubai Dental Hospital (DDH), the emirate's first and largest dental hospital, has achieved yet another milestone by becoming the first dental entity in Dubai to be recognized as a unified healthcare center by Special Olympics UAE, highlighting the hospital's dedication to providing exceptional oral and dental care services to people of Determination.

"The recognition is closely aligned with upholding "Patient First," the primary value of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), Dubai's first integrated academic health system. The certification will serve as inspiration for the DDH team to continue its dedicated service as a specialized oral care provider for people of Determination, as well as delivering evidence-based care with a strong emphasis on the safety, well-being, and unique healthcare requirements of their young patients," said Dr. Khawla Humaid Belhoul, Senior Director of DDH.

"At Dubai Dental Hospital, we take pride in providing exceptional oral and dental care tailored to the unique healthcare needs of people of determination," she said. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Special Olympics UAE, and we are very grateful for the acknowledgment of our effort, allowing us to continue making a positive impact in the lives of people of Determination. We are honored to be Dubai's first dental entity recognized as a unified healthcare center." She added.

The specialized services offered by DDH encompass a wide range of treatments, including conscious sedation and treatment under general anesthesia, enabling the hospital to perform complete oral rehabilitation for people of Determination. The team understands the importance of providing a comfortable and supportive environment, ensuring the best possible experience for young patients and their families.

HE Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said: "We congratulate Dubai Dental Hospital for being recognized as the First dental hospital in Dubai to obtain the Unified Healthcare title in the emirate. Special Olympics UAE collaborates and builds partnerships with various institutions in the UAE to promote social inclusion. Working alongside our partners enables us to build an inclusive healthcare structure to empower People of Determination with intellectual and developmental disabilities with the best healthcare services and the most equitable lifestyle. People of Determination's health is a top priority for Special Olympics UAE, and we will work with our stakeholders, such as Dubai Dental Hospital, to provide People of Determination with the best dental care possible."

Dr. Anas Al Salami, Consultant of Pediatric Dentistry at DDH, added: "Our team of experts is well-equipped to handle the unique challenges of caring for people of Determination. With all staff certified in Basic Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support, they prioritize the safety and well-being of young patients above all else. This recognition from Special Olympics UAE is well-deserved, and I want to congratulate our dedicated team for this achievement."

In addition to providing in-house care, the hospital strives to support families in maintaining oral hygiene at home, providing valuable advice and helping them overcome any obstacles they may face.