Dubai, UAE: Landor, the world’s leading brand experts, made waves at this year’s Transform MEA awards with 31 wins for 7 clients across 24 categories, and two recognitions for top talent.

The Transform MEA Awards shines a spotlight on outstanding achievements in brand development projects and recognises the vital role of branding across the dynamic Middle East and Africa region.

“We are truly honored to have our commitment to transforming greatest brands recognized at the 11th Annual Transform MEA Awards. In a highly competitive business environment, this recognition serves as a significant milestone in our industry journey. We extend our sincere gratitude to our clients and collaborators for their unwavering trust and willingness to venture into uncharted territories with us.” commented Mariagrazia De Angelis, General Manager Middle East and Africa at Landor.

The breadth of wins demonstrates Landor’s expansive consulting, design and experience capabilities, and far-reaching expertise across tourism, travel, healthcare, finance, telecommunications, technology, energy, and more.

The recently rebranded Saudia Group welcomed six awards including: 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze, including gold trophy for the Best Visual Identity from the Transport and Logistics Sector.

Khaled Tash, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia: “We are extremely proud of the recognition Saudia has received at The Transform Awards MEA. It was very important for us to partner with ‘Landor’ who was able to help us globalize our brand. I want to thank Landor for having audacity and courage in building the Saudia brand supporting our team in delivering this across so many impactful experience touchpoints.”

Landor’s work for NEOM and its portfolio of sub-brands secured 12 awards including 5 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze trophies to Trojena, NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, NEOM Beach Games, Enowa.NEOM and others.

NEOM team: “We are proud to see our brands recognized at the Transform Awards MEA. Winning these awards, across a range of categories, is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our team in collaboration with Landor.”

Dubai Health celebrated three awards, winning gold for Best Internal Communications, and silver for Best Brand Consolidation and Best Visual Identity from the Healthcare and Pharma Sector.

Dr. Hanan Alsuwaidi, Chief Business Officer, Dubai Health: “Dubai Health, Dubai’s first integrated academic health system, is honored to be recognized by Transform Awards MEA. We are grateful for the partnership with Landor, who supported bringing the Dubai Health brand to life to propel our vision to advance health for humanity.”

Hassana Investment Company deposited two silver trophies in the Best Employer Brand and Best Visual Identity from the Financial Services Brand Sector categories and was highly commended for Best Brand Implementation.

“iz” app by Alinma Bank scooped five awards including gold for Best Visual Identity from the Financial Services Sector, silver for Best Use of a Visual Property, Best Creative Strategy for a Consumer Brand, Best Strategic or Creative Development of a New Brand, and bronze for Best Naming Strategy.

Gaming Infrastructure brand Nine66 from KSA won silver for Best Visual Identity from the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Sector, and Safaricom Ethiopia was awarded gold in the Best Brand Localisation Strategy category.

In addition, Transform MEA has recognised some of Landor’s brand experts behind the wins, awarding Ashish Banerjee, Executive Strategy Director with Best Strategist of the Year, and Rasha Kawar, Senior Brand Strategist with the Best Young Contender Prize.

“I’m really chuffed for our team, and our seven winning clients in the MEA region. As these 33 wins show, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of creativity, and building multi-sensorial brands that set the benchmark, no matter the sector. It's been a real treat to be part of the celebrations here in Dubai” added Teemu Suviala, Group Chief Creative Officer, Landor.

