The delegates held 8 bilateral meetings with government bodies and private companies.

The visiting delegation was headed by Perago Information Systems PLC, the company mandated with implementing the .gov initiative for the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

Khalid Al-Jarwan: The digital economy is a cornerstone of future economic partnerships and we invite African digital companies to choose Dubai as their base of operations and expansion.

Omar Khan: The visit introduced the delegation to the competitive advantages of Dubai’s economy, the emirate’s private-public partnership model, and the expertise it can offer its partners in foreign markets.

Abdulla Al-Theeb: Smart services are the basis of excellence in customer service.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers organised a visit for a delegation from Ethiopia on July 25-30, 2022, welcoming 10 notable decision makers from the public and private sectors.

The delegation was headed by Ewnetu Abera, CEO of Perago Information Systems PLC, the company mandated with implementing the .gov initiative for the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

The delegates sought to explore Dubai’s success in digital services, discuss the prospects of establishing potential business partnerships, and sign agreements that would support the Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy, in addition to exchanging knowledge and expertise.

Dubai Chambers’ representative office in Ethiopia made significant efforts that paved the way for the visit; the office is tasked with attracting foreign investments and supporting Dubai-based companies to expand in global markets. The visiting delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology in Ethiopia and executives from Perago Information Systems PLC.

The delegation held eight meetings with representatives from Dubai Chambers, Digital Dubai, and a number of companies, including OnTime, Value Grid, Digital Falcon, and World1Media, to discuss opportunities for establishing partnerships and collaborations.

Collaborating on digital economy

The delegation met with Khalid Al-Jarwan, Executive Director of Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, who introduced them to the evolution of the digital economy in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as the Chamber’s efforts to fulfil the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to promote the emirate as a world capital of the digital economy and a leading destination for international digital companies.

Al-Jarwan stressed the importance of partnerships and collaborative efforts, highlighting the competitive advantages Dubai offers to digital startups looking to expand into global markets. He asserted that the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy is prepared to provide the necessary facilities and support to encourage African digital companies in general – and Ethiopian firms, in particular – to choose Dubai as their base of operations and a gateway for their expansion.

Ethiopia is a leading digital startup market in Africa and an important economic partner for the Emirate of Dubai, Al-Jarwan explained, noting that the digital economy is a fundamental pillar in efforts to establish future economic partnerships between the two regions.

The visiting delegation applauded the strong partnership between the public and private sectors in Dubai, the rapid development of the digital economy, and the emirate’s reputation as a global destination for digital companies. The delegates noted that Dubai – and its public and private sectors – have accumulated extensive experience that can help Ethiopia achieve the objectives of its Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy.

Representative offices: A strategic role

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai International Chamber, said that organising this delegation comes at a time when efforts are being made across the board to advance Dubai’s position as a global business destination, and a hub for international expertise in customer service and digital transformation. The Chambers’ representative office in Ethiopia is committed to supporting Dubai-based companies to expand into global markets and export the emirate’s successful experience in various fields as a means to achieve strategic objectives, he explained.

Khan noted that the visit was successful in introducing the delegation to the competitive advantages of Dubai’s economy; it presented the model used to establish and administer strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, and underlined the expertise that Dubai can offer its partners in foreign markets. The visit has opened doors wide for future collaborations, he asserted.

Exchanging expertise in customer service

The visiting delegation toured the Membership and Documentation department at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, where they met with its Director Abdulla Al-Theeb and explored the smart services the Chamber offers its members.

The delegates lauded the digital model the Chamber implements, which boasts seamless procedures and allows for speedy service provision to promote customer happiness. They also praised the Chamber’s performance evaluation process, which uses a digital dashboard, as well as its high-quality, efficient digital services, noting that it is a model that can be implemented across government entities in Ethiopia.

Al-Theeb highlighted the principles that the Chamber’s customer service and digital transformation systems rely on, pointing out that customer happiness is a top priority that requires continuous investment to provide exceptional solutions for customers to complete their transactions easily and conveniently, saving them time and effort.

Smart services are the basis of excellence in customer service, he noted, stressing the Chamber’s commitment to providing value-added services that keep pace with Dubai’s progress towards the future of business and the economy, and make it easier and more efficient for customers to complete their transactions.

For his part, Ewnetu Abera, CEO of Perago Information Systems PLC, and head of the delegation, said: “The experience exchange programme organised by Dubai Chambers allowed us to explore the digital technologies that are driving a new level of growth. We have also benefited from the meetings we held with private sector companies – including both startups and established corporations – to discuss opportunities for collaboration in the Ethiopian market. We will be working closely with Dubai Chambers to turn these meetings and discussions into productive business opportunities.”