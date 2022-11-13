The UAE-based global philanthropic organization participated in a series of high-level sessions and meetings to position education as a powerful tool to address climate challenges

Dubai, UAE: Highlighting the importance of integrating education and climate to achieve global education transformation, Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, recently participated at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

Marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP27 took place from November 6 – 18, 2022 at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, with the key aim of ensuring full implementation of the Paris Agreement that was adopted by 196 parties at COP21 in 2015, to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Dubai Cares’ participation in the event was centered on its ongoing efforts to highlight the powerful connection between climate action and education that is also reflective of the interconnectedness of all the Sustainable Development Goals. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization’s narrative at COP27 was built on the recommendations of its Framework for Global Education Transformation and the Rewiring Education for People and Planet report that call for a whole-of-society ecosystem approach built on cross-sectoral collaboration as crucial to leveraging education for the achievement of all SDGs. One of the report’s six win-win solutions, in particular, addresses climate change by asking stakeholders to adapt education systems to build climate resilience and develop green skills.

Dubai Cares participated in a number of sessions and meetings at the event, engaging with high-level officials on ways to encourage governments around the world to integrate climate education in their national agendas, while equipping youth with green skills and involving them in decision-making by creating green job opportunities that allow them to contribute to greener economies.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, participated in the Inaugural Meeting on Greening Education Partnership in Sharm El Sheikh, which was initially launched at the Transforming Education Summit in

September 2022 at the 77th UN General Assembly. During the meeting, Dr. Al Gurg along with other senior officials including Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education at UNESCO, Baroness Barran MBE, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Minister for the School and College System in the United Kingdom, as well as other key donors and UN entities discussed how stakeholders can support the partnership based on the ongoing programs and initiatives on climate change education, and what additional action needs to be planned.

“We must prioritize integrating climate change in our education systems globally because we cannot tackle health, food insecurity, poverty, gender inequality and other critical issues without climate. We also cannot address climate issues without involving education. Our current education systems lack the ability to prepare our children and youth for climate action as it largely operates in isolation from other sectors. A whole-of-society ecosystem approach powered by cross-sectoral collaboration is the answer to transforming and rewiring our education systems in a way that integrates climate in curricula and leverages the potential of our children and youth for real climate action,” said Dr. Al Gurg during the session.

Dr. Al Gurg also delivered a keynote speech at a COP27 side event hosted by the Future Economy Forum and Climate Governance Commission, in partnership with Dubai Cares, Global Partnership for Education, UNESCO, Schools 2030, Generation Unlimited, Aga Khan Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation and the LEGO Foundation. At the session titled “Unleashing the Power of Education for the Future of the Planet: What’s Our Investment Case Moving Forward?”, Dr. Al Gurg spoke about the importance of building a community between climate and education for COP28.

He noted that we cannot expect our future humans to be committed to climate solutions unless they feel a sense of personal connection and empowerment with the issue and how their daily actions and behaviors impact their only home. He added that this is only possible through an education ecosystem that places climate related values, skills, knowledge and experiences at the center of teaching and learning.

Dr. Al Gurg also joined a panel discussion on “Creating a Sustainable Future through Education: Setting the Road Map for Action and Impact”, hosted by the UK Department for Education together with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). As part of his intervention, Dr. Al Gurg noted that coordination at the highest levels is required to ensure that climate education is among top priorities at global events and that we need to involve all stakeholders and take into account the perspectives of different voices to amplify the urgency of the climate crisis.

According to 2021 UNESCO data from 100 countries, 47% of national curriculum frameworks made no reference to climate change, with less than 40% of teachers feeling confident in teaching it and only one-third being capable of explaining well the effects of climate change on their region or locality to their students.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae