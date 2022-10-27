The trusted sizzler restaurant chain - Yoko Sizzlers - is proud to announce that they now have a presence in the capital of the United Kingdom - London!

Established in 1986 in Mumbai, India and having a presence of over 20 years in Dubai, Yoko Sizzler has had patrons from the film industry and numerous stars that include sports icons and influencing food aficionados.

Royal families and celebrities in Dubai adore this institution, and have witnessed seeing its loyal patrons return again and again for the past 29 years!

With this new outlet in London, Yoko Sizzlers is hoping to expand their business internationally in the Western world and deliver the heavenly taste of Indian Sizzlers to new territories whose citizens love the cuisine and to expand the horizon of their understanding of Indian food.

This new outlet in the Stanmore area of London can seat 105 diners. With welcoming ambience, modern designer lighting that cosies up the space, plush seating, substantial dining space, great service and the same excellent taste, flavour, aroma, and quality that we have come to know quite well.

This long-standing institution has been specializing in quality sizzlers with servings so unsparing, that are bound to satisfy even the most ravenous appetites. Take your pick from some of the best offerings of 60+ sizzler options featuring steaks, lamb, chicken, seafood and veggies and soups, salads, mini-meals, and sandwiches for a light bite. There is something for everyone on the menu of Yoko Sizzlers.

On the occasion of opening its London outlet, Rayyan Rizvi, Managing Partner at Yoko Sizzlers said, "We had many customers from London that would come twice a year for their vacations to Dubai and would ask us to open in London as they missed the food. So it was a naturally progressive move to open one in London."

