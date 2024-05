Al Ain City Municipality announced that it had completed 47% of Phase 1 of Infrastructure and Road Upgrade Project in Al Amerah area.

Construction in the project commenced in the third quarter of 2023 at a total budget of AED 130 million.

The three-phase project - part of a comprehensive plan to develop roads and sustainable infrastructure in Al Ain's residential neighborhoods - aims to provide the best services for the well-being and happiness of citizens and residents.

Al Ain City Municipality said the project works cover road reconstruction; parking lots; storm drainage network improvement; sidewalks and walkways, lighting network upgrade and speed bump installation.