Saudi Arabia's Roads General Authority (RGA) has announced that a total of 69 companies have submitted bids for a major highway project linking Aseer region to Jazan.

Of these, 37 are global players in the project development sector such as Spanish group Acciona Construccion; AtkinsRealis (Canada); Bouygues Batiment (France) in addition to Indian construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Hyundai E&C (Korea).

The 136-km-long highway project is being implemented by RGA in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) on a design-build-finance-operate-maintain (DBFOM) model.

Once the contract is awarded, RGA said the entire project work will be completed within 30 years.

The highway - comprising three lanes in each direction - spans from Al Farah area in Aseer region to the Red Sea through Jazan region. It will boast six intersections, 57 bridges with total length of 18 km in addition to 11 tunnels running 9.2

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).