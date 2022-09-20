The award recognizes QFIL’s contribution to providing disruptive fintech solutions, by identifying and bridging an unmet financial investment gap for millennials and Gen-Z.



The keenly contested and competitive category was part of 25 awards presented to other industry startups making an impact in their niche within the fintech industry.

Dubai – UAE: AI driven fintech startup – QFIL Solutions was named ‘Fintech Startup of the Year’ at this year’s Entrepreneur Middle East’s Leaders in Fintech Awards.



The award is in recognition of QFIL’s efforts and contribution to identifying the needs of an unmet financial investment gap within the ecosystem, by providing disruptive fintech solutions to a wide underserved market of millennials and Gen-Z known to lose as close to 80% of their trading investments.



As a startup igniting a disruptive movement in the finance and technology landscape, modern day investors can leverage cutting-edge AI driven solutions offered via QFIL’s products to make more successful investment choices.



The invitation-only event was held to give prominence to the MENA region’s fast growing fintech industry predicted to be worth over $3 billion by 2026. The ceremony also highlighted individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of the actively developing fintech ecosystem, in sectors such as digital lending, blockchain/crypto based assets, and digital wealth management for B2B and B2C segments.



The who of who’s in the MENA’s fintech sector also showed up at the event; with award winners in keenly contested categories inclusive of Mashreq Business Banking, Illumishare, Beehive, Inery and many more.

Founder and CEO of QFIL Solution, Hani AlAita who received the award on behalf of the team said: “It is a great honor for me and the dedicated team for QFIL to be named the ‘Fintech Startup of the Year’ at the prestigious Entrepreneur Middle East’s Leaders in Fintech Awards. To be standing on the same stage with revolutionary startups who are already movers and shakers in MENA’s fintech space makes our contribution so far to the evolution of the ecosystem worth the while.”



“QFIL identified a gap in the industry where financial investors could not access real-time accurate guidance in order to make the best investment choices. We are happy to have bridged this gap with our AI-driven solutions; and will continue to create products via cutting-edge technology to address the financial investment needs of our clients while contributing to building the Fintech industry”, he added, speaking about how this award will spur the team at QFIL Solutions on.

The second edition of the Entrepreneur Middle East’s Leaders in Fintech Awards was staged at Sofitel Dubai The Palm on 15 September 2022.



Entrepreneur Middle East, the organizer of the awards is an absolute media authority and dedicated platform for empowering entrepreneurship and innovation catering to SME’s, innovative companies, and the public sector.



In 2022 alone, QFIL Solutions has won the “Best Fintech AI Solution” at the 2022 UF Awards; and have also been shortlisted for various categories at the Fazzaco Business Awards 2022.

