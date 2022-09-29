Dubai – Dubai-based Bedu, UAE’s pioneer in Metaverse and Web3 technologies, took part in the Dubai Metaverse Assembly organized by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) on 28 and 29 September 2022 at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers. The Assembly was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

The Assembly aimed to establish Dubai as a globally leading digital city by highlighting the importance of investing in promising economic opportunities, implementing metaverse technologies, and creating a digital infrastructure that supports global transformation and the digital economy. By bringing together regional and international experts to discuss the future of the metaverse, uncover new opportunities, and fulfil potential applications within this space, the event explored how revolutionary technology can be applied across key sectors to create a better future and quality of life for humanity.

Amin Al Zarouni, CEO of Bedu, participated in three panel discussions titled, The Reality Gradient, UAE Metaverse Contributors, and Building the Metaverse: Create Real Value in the Virtual World, while Misha Hanin, Co-Founder and Futurist, Bedu, led the panel discussion of Interoperability.

Accompanying the engaging sessions, the company showcased its recently launched Metaverse Project 2117 as part of the assembly’s activations installed at AREA 2071, DFF’s innovation ecosystem. ‘Project 2117’ aims to become a 100-million-user metaverse environment in the next 10 years by focusing on developing every aspect of the virtual world around the community, user needs, and the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Furthermore, Bedu issued non-transferable NFTs as tickets to the assembly, which will only be used by guests to attend the assembly each year and will be eligible for future benefits.

“The nation’s leaders have been exemplary in focusing their efforts on incorporating state-of-the-art technologies to provide its people with the most immersive experience in the metaverse,” said Amin Al Zarouni, CEO, Bedu. “It is an absolute pleasure to take part in a platform such as the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, helping the UAE harness the power of Metaverse innovations that have the potential to impact every community, individual, and society as a whole through new digital environments,” he added.

Bedu’s Metaverse Project 2117 is aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly to understand the impact of the metaverse on humanity, discuss the potential of humanising its applications, and identify the best ways to leverage opportunities across strategic sectors of countries, governments, and organisations.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly welcomed more than 500 global experts, metaverse community members, policymakers, thought leaders, and decision-makers from over 40 organisations, as well as hosted over 25 main and side sessions and workshops.

About Bedu

Bedu is a Dubai-based digital pioneer that operates at the outer reaches of the Web3 frontier, providing Metaverse, blockchain and NFT (non-fungible token) solutions. Our people, who embody decades of international experience working with governments, brands, and businesses, help our clients navigate the future today, through two business verticals, Bedu Labs (our NFT factory) and Bedu World (our high street for the Metaverse).