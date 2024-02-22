Organized by OMNES Influencers on the 23rd of February

Dubai, UAE – The world-renowned Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is set to host a groundbreaking event as the two-time Guinness World Record holder, Faisal Al Mosawi, attempts to set a new record for the “The Fastest Diver with Underwater Wheelchair”. This event, planned for 23rd of February 2024, marks a milestone in adaptive sports and underscores Dubai’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation.

Faisal Al Mosawi, whose previous Guinness World Records captivated audiences worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event saying: "I am thrilled to push my boundaries once again and showcase the potential of adaptive sports. This record attempt is not just about speed; it's about breaking stereotypes and inspiring individuals of all abilities to pursue their passions fearlessly."

The underwater wheelchair, a remarkable innovation designed to enhance accessibility in aquatic environments, symbolizes the intersection of technology and inclusivity. With its unique features, Faisal aims to demonstrate the power of determination and resilience in overcoming physical challenges.

The Guinness World Record attempt will be in Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, one of the world’s largest suspended indoor aquariums. As Faisal plunges into the depths of the aquarium, surrounded by an array of marine life, spectators will witness a testament to human potential and the enduring allure of adventure.

The event is expected to draw global attention, with spectators eagerly anticipating Faisal's momentous dive. With meticulous planning and unwavering determination, the organizers aim to orchestrate a spectacle that transcends the confines of traditional sporting events and inspires individuals of all abilities to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Attempting to break a world record as the “The Fastest Diver with Underwater Wheelchair” is a testament to innovation, persistence and the endless possibilities of human potential. From the waters of Dubai Aquarium, the world will witness a new chapter in the history of sports, which will inspire future generations and confirm Dubai’s position as a global center for innovation and inclusivity.

The Guinness World Record attempt is organized by OMNES Influencers, the region’s leading influencers marketing platform, and Dubai Aquarium as the host. The event’s notable sponsors are: FlyDubai, Al Faisal Universal Center, Atyab Al Marshoud, Al Farsi Group, Mishmash, Farmland, Blue Planet, Progeo, CMS Creative Media Solutions, and You Lens Studio.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@omnesmedia.com