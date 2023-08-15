Dubai, UAE – 15 August 2023: To mark International Youth Day, Dubai Airports has raised nearly AED 950,000 in support of the ‘Passport to Earning’ (P2E) programme that was launched in partnership with Dubai Cares, Microsoft, Accenture and UNICEF at the RewirEd Summit during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Operated by Generation Unlimited, a global multi-sector partnership that enables youth to become productive and engaged members of society, the digital platform aims to empower young individuals with free, world-class, and job-relevant skills training, with content spanning across digital, foundational, role-based and technical skills.

All certifications support youth with future employment and entrepreneurship opportunities made available on the platform. The programme offers a lifeline to youth aged between 15-24 from 10 countries, including Brazil, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ghana, Honduras, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Through Dubai Airports’ long-standing partnership with Dubai Cares since 2010, the UAE-based philanthropic organisation exclusively collects funds through donation boxes in public areas of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), to help amplify their global reach and impact.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said: “We’ve supported a number of Dubai Cares’ global initiatives for more than a decade. Together, we’ve made positive change and improved lives. The future belongs to our youth, and we’re proud to be part of an ongoing initiative that supports this important segment of society. We’re confident these funds will continue to help the younger generation reach their full potential.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Cares, said: “The youth are the future drivers of our socio-economic growth and development. Investing in youth through the skills and resources they need to thrive in the future needs to be a global priority. We are grateful to Dubai Airports for raising funds in support of the ‘Passport to Earning’ initiative that empowers young individuals with invaluable skilling and training opportunities and allows them a dedicated platform to seek meaningful employment. We also thank everyone who contributed towards this initiative and supported our journey towards driving human development through education.”

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is working towards providing children and young people in developing countries with access to quality education.

-Ends-

For further information or media inquiries, please contact us at pr@dubaiairports.ae.

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC.

As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB welcomed 66m passengers in 2022 to retain its position as the world’s number one airport for international passenger traffic for the ninth year running.

High resolution images of DXB are available here: Media Library.

For recent updates, refer to our official social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or hashtags: #DubaiAirports #DXB #DubaiWorldCentral.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae.