Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports has launched an extensive operational plan at Dubai International (DXB) to facilitate the smooth departure and return of pilgrims participating in Hajj 2025. This initiative underscores the airport's commitment to providing a seamless and supportive airport experience during one of the busiest periods of the year.

This year, approximately 3,100 pilgrims are set to depart from DXB on 28 dedicated flights operated by Emirates, flydubai, Saudia, and flynas. The official delegation from the Government of Dubai will commence their journey on the first official Hajj flight from Terminal 3 on 1 June 2025.

To ensure a streamlined experience, Dubai Airports, in collaboration with the oneDXB community, including Dubai Police, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, dnata, and airline partners, has implemented the following measures:

Dedicated check-in counters across Terminals 1, 2, and 3.

Prayer rooms and changing facilities in all terminals for Ihram preparation.

Multilingual Guest Experience Ambassadors and Hajj Committee support desks.

Designated baggage carousels for the secure handling of Zamzam water.

Pilgrims are advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours prior to departure and to carry all required travel documents, including passport, Emirates ID, Hajj permit, and vaccination certificate.

"These journeys are personal, profound, and often once in a lifetime," said Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports. "Through the efforts of our people and the oneDXB community, we want to ensure every pilgrim departs with confidence and returns with ease."

The pilgrims are expected to return between 9 and 12 June. Preparations are in place to provide a warm welcome, coordinated baggage support, and a small token of appreciation upon arrival.

The Hajj season coincides with the summer travel peak and the Eid Al Adha holiday, during which DXB anticipates a significant increase in guest volumes. Dubai Airports remains committed to maintaining operational excellence and ensuring a smooth travel experience for all passengers during this period.