Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This Ramadan, Dubai Airports is extending a warm gesture of hospitality to guests travelling through Dubai International (DXB) with specially designed iftar boxes that feature captivating glimpses of heritage Dubai.

The stunning design, created by Moza Al Mheiri, a talented Emirati member of the Dubai Airports design team, was inspired by the rich heritage and timeless charm of Dubai's bustling streets. Drawing inspiration from traditional patterns, the design brings to life the narrow, winding alleys, iconic architecture, and vibrant cultural elements.

Dubai Airports, in collaboration with Alokozay, is distributing iftar meals and warm beverages to nearly 60,000 guests across DXB’s terminals throughout the holy month of Ramadan. An annual tradition at DXB for many years, this initiative serves as a testament to Dubai Airports' dedication to prioritising the convenience and comfort of guests, while also underscoring its commitment to their wellbeing during this holy month.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said: "We’re proud to uphold this annual tradition. These beautifully crafted boxes, designed by our Emirati colleague, are an expression of our Arabian hospitality, extending Dubai's warmth and the essence of the holy month to guests passing through DXB."

In addition to the iftar boxes, DXB’s concessionaires are offering special Ramadan deals and menus, enriching the culinary experience for guests arriving at and departing from DXB.

