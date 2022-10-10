Egypt: Seif Pharmacies and DRAPP announced today that the two companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will bring a better telehealth experience to the patients, where DRAPP’s Electronic Prescriptions will enable patients to benefit from a drug delivery service to their doorstep, and allow them to benefit from discounts at the large chain of SEIF Pharmacies.

The agreement brings together the medical and pharmaceutical industry in a coherent process to close the loop on consultations, diagnosis & treatments, e-prescriptions, and drugs purchase with a redefined end-to-end solution.

“The doctor-patient relationship is beyond appointments and video calls; It is about connectivity, a seamless workflow and inclusivity of services.

So with more than 100+ specialties serving all conditions in a 360 approach and the fast response features that connect patients to GPs in less than 3 minutes, DRAPP finds this new partnership a crucial integration in closing the loop to achieve an optimum patient experience” said Hady BSAT, Founder & CEO of DRAPP.

DRAPP is an app that connects patients to doctors with a non-appointment based system for online consultation, with a wide spectrum of medical specialties, operating in 3 countries: Lebanon, Turkey and Egypt.

DRAPP has more than 1,500 active doctors serving patients around the clock in more than 90 countries, to enhance online healthcare.

“We established a fruitful partnership with DRAPP as a telehealth medical platform in Egypt to serve the integrated medical care system through one platform to make it easier and more comfortable for our beloved patients”, said Dr. Ashraf M Hindam, CEO of Seif Group.

SEIF GROUP is one of the leaders in pharmaceutical, cosmetics and skin care trade in Egypt with an experience exceeding 45 years, serving more than 900 K customers across Egypt through more than 60 branches, an E-commerce portal and a mobile application under the leadership of a very professional team, and its partnership with DRAPP shall achieve an Omni channel experience bringing doctors, patients and pharmacists together.

