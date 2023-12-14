AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office the Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Amman Investors Industrial Association (EAIIA), Dr. Iyad Abu Haltam, to discuss means of cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by EAIIA Vice President, Mr. Mohammed Al-Saudi, Eng. Ala’a Nasser Al-Din Al-Mughrabi, a member of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) Board of Trustees.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh commended the Association’s efforts in supporting and developing the investors’ and industrialists' businesses in the East Amman region, as well as its integrative role in cooperation with various institutions concerned with investors’ and industrialists’ affairs. He also stressed the importance of such entities in serving the future of industry in Jordan.

Additionally Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh called for exerting more efforts that would effectively serve the industrial sector and the youth who strive to enter the world of industry, especially in light of the knowledge transformation in the world, which requires advanced industries and innovations to keep pace with developments in a rapidly changing technological world.

During the meeting, the Association’s activities and services in the field of human resources development for member companies, industrial networking, intra-trade, internal and external marketing and promotion, as well as representing the Association to the concerned and official authorities were all highlighted.

The two sides also discussed several issues related to the investment environment, especially in the industrial sector, in addition to the obstacles and challenges facing the industrial investors, in light of the surrounding conditions in the region and their impact on the Jordanian economy and the challenges imposed on the industrial sector. Additionally, the two parties tackled the benefits of investment in Jordan and methods of building an attractive investment environment in line with the legislative and regulatory sphere.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties agreed to discuss ways of developing the national local content (value-added local product) and the importance of identifying accredited bodies to determine the ‘value-added’ product for many industrial companies and to improve this content.

It is worth mentioning that the two sides will organize and hold a dialogue session to discuss the situation of the industry in Jordan, and how to address the challenges it is facing.