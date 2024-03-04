AMMAN - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman of the Arab Society for Certified Accountants (ASCA-Jordan), has launched the second phase of the project aligned with the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) standards aimed at improving the skills of Libyan Audit Bureau (LAB) personnel, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The launch ceremony was organized in the presence of Mr. Nael Chparro, director of the USAID’s Libyan Public Financial Management (LPFM). It was also attended by representatives from the project team: Mr. Adel Al-Qassar, Mr. Tariq Al-Aidoudi, and Mr. Muhammad Al-Maghribi.

During the ceremony, the first group of the ‘Certified Performance Auditors’ was graduated, which was part of the project's first phase that aimed at enhancing the skills of the LAB cadres in accordance with INTOSAI standards. The training of the auditors covered three types of auditing: Financial, compliance, and performance auditing.

In his remarks, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his gratitude to the LAB for entrusting and selecting ASCA as the contributing entity for implementing the project. He emphasized the importance of the project in enhancing the professional skills of LAB employees, noting that it represents a significant milestone in the Bureau's endeavors to enhance the capabilities of the Libyan auditors, and it will contribute to protecting the interests of the Libyan people.

In a recorded speech, LAB President, Mr. Khalid Shakshak stressed LAB’s ongoing commitment to developing the skills of its professionals, highlighting the project's goal in sharpening the workforce’s technical and professional capabilities to achieve an advanced level of control methodologies. Additionally, he expressed his full confidence in ASCA.

For his part, Mr. Nael Chparro underscored the collaborative relationship among the LAB, ASCA, and USAID over the two years of implementing this project. He highlighted the commitment to a participatory and an integrated approach to bolster the LAB's efforts in safeguarding Libyan public funds.

The Arab Society for Certified Accountants (Jordan)

The Arab Society for Certified Accountants (ASCA-Jordan) was established in 1986 by a group of prominent Arab accountants as a professional accounting nonprofit organization. Its primary goals is to uphold professional independence, safeguard the interests of accountants, and enforce standards of professional oversight to elevate the standards of the accounting and auditing professions.

Libya Audit Bureau

The Libyan Audit Bureau is Libya's highest authority for financial oversight and accounting. Functioning as an independent and impartial professional entity with legal autonomy and financial accountability, its core objective is to ensure the effective oversight of public funds and verify their appropriate utilization. This is achieved by examining and scrutinizing accounts and assessing the performance of all entities under its supervision.

-Ends-