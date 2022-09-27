Dubai, UAE: DP World’s dedication to the UAE government’s mission of empowering talented young Emiratis and commitment to investing in the next generation of logisticians, trade professionals and the leaders of tomorrow has prompted them to support several initiatives to drive Emiratisation within the UAE.

Tumoohi is one of DP World’s key initiatives to provide local talent with opportunities at leading local and global companies and gain practical experience under the guidance of experts. This year, on the second day of Careers UAE, the company renewed its agreements with Roche, Drydocks World, Dubai Maritime City, P&O Marinas.

The programme enables young Emirati graduates to gain valuable experience from premier and well-established multinationals while helping them develop the necessary skills for the job market. Tumoohi helps apprentices build a strong network with industry experts and connect with potential long-term employers.

Nabil Qayed, Director, People and General Administration, DP World UAE said: “At DP World, we firmly believe that youth education and training are vital for the progress of any country. As a global organisation born out of Dubai, we are committed to contributing to the economy of the UAE with our national talent. Tumoohi offers a unique opportunity for fresh Emirati Graduates to connect with local and international businesses in and outside Jafza and drive the future growth of our nation. The renewal of these partnerships is a testament to the vision of our country’s leadership and DP World’s ambition to foster Emirati talent into pioneering leaders of tomorrow. “

Yousuf Ahmad Al Aslai, Manager, Tumoohi, DP World UAE elaborated: “Our youth will be fundamental to the success of the UAE in the next 50 years of its development. Through the Tumoohi Programme, we look forward to creating new success stories -- through enhanced technological and logistical capabilities and a young workforce, brimming with energy and ideas to ensure trade continues to grow”.

Sona Parsons, Head of People and Culture, Roche UAE stated: “We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Tumoohi programme, offering placements for talented young Emiratis. It has enabled Roche to work closely with an Emirati female who was looking for a chance to develop her skills and experience. Tumoohi offered her the right guidance and the relationship continued, proving to be successful. I would recommend Tumoohi for any employer seeking to employ fresh graduates who are looking to learn and gain experience.”

Nouf Sami Alnuaimi, Head of People Department, Drydocks World said: “As a leading provider of marine and offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas and energy sectors and a shipyard that has broken records for some of the largest new build offshore fabrication projects worldwide, we understand the value of having exceptional individuals in the organization. The Programme has been a great way to attract and train local talent, get them acquainted with the business, and test their abilities before we can hire them full-time.”

Ahmed Al Hammadi, COO, Dubai Maritime City said: “Dubai Maritime City covers every aspect of the marine industry, from ship repair, yacht manufacturing, marine suppliers, engineering, and technical expertise. The collaboration will give the apprentices wide exposure and an understanding of the sector in the UAE and the GCC and make a tangible contribution.”

Hamza Mustafa, COO, P&O Marinas said: “At P&O Marinas, through our yachting and coastal destinations, we believe in offering more than just world-class services and facilities. To realise our vision, we are committed to attracting and retaining the best local talents and the Tumoohi Programme has further helped us in this endeavour.”

Sona Parsons, Head of People and Culture, Roche UAE and Nabil Qayed, Director, People and General Administration, DP World UAE

