178 Greek businesses briefed on DMCC’s leading position as an international trade hub

DMCC is currently home to more than 130 Greek companies

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has successfully concluded its first ever Made For Trade Live roadshow in Greece. Throughout the roadshow, which covered the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki, DMCC hosted business leaders from across Greece to showcase Dubai as a platform for Greek companies to expand internationally.

As it seeks to solidify bilateral trade routes with key markets across the world, this latest DMCC roadshow was held with the central aim of boosting relations between the UAE and Greece in line with the landmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement signed in 2020.

Throughout the event, DMCC executives briefed business leaders from different sectors about the advantages of conducting business in Dubai through DMCC and highlighted the exceptional infrastructure, specialised industry offerings and business-friendly environment, which have solidified its position as a leading international business and trade hub.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “From shipping to energy, technology and healthcare, the UAE and Greece enjoy a robust trade relationship that continues to strengthen, with the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership heralding a new era of mutual collaboration that has yielded recent strategic investments in critical infrastructure. Today, DMCC is home to over 130 Greek businesses, a figure that will inevitably grow as Greek multinationals and SMEs seek greater access to the global marketplace from leading international trade hubs like Dubai. As our first ever roadshow in the country, this is a landmark event for DMCC as we take another vital step towards deepening the promising trade and investment landscape between the UAE and Greece.”

The roadshow was held in partnership with the Embassy of the UAE in Athens, the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce & Development, the Athens and Thessaloniki Chambers of Commerce and Industry, SEV (Hellenic Federation of Enterprises) and SEVE (Greek Exporters Association).

H.E. Sulaiman Hamed Salem Almazroui, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, added: “Offering an operating environment that fosters trust and increases the ease of doing business, DMCC is the ideal partner for Greek businesses looking to expand through Dubai. The emirate provides a springboard to access some of the world’s fastest growing markets, so we are proud to collaborate with DMCC in highlighting its proposition to companies across Greece.”

The Made for Trade Live roadshows organised by DMCC are crucial in positioning Dubai as a thriving trade hub. These roadshows play an important role in attracting foreign direct investment to Dubai, with DMCC contributing 11% to the emirate’s FDI inflows. In H1 2023, the DMCC business district saw a record-breaking performance with the joining of 1,456 new companies, bringing the total number of member companies to over 23,000.

