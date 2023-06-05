Applications now open to aspiring women professionals in early stages of their financial services careers in Dubai.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and Dubai International Financial Centre, (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, has partnered for the 7th edition of AccelerateHER.

The Accelerator programme was launched in 2019 by the DIFC Innovation Hub to equip the

next generation of women financial services professionals with meaningful advisory, as they embark on their career journey, supported by Dubai’s top talent and industry leaders. The AccelerateHER network has successfully mentored over 100 women through more than 200 mentorship pairings and 120 workshops.

Activities include mentorship sessions, professional and soft-skill workshops, and networking opportunities along with access to the DIFC Innovation Hub’s co-working spaces.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC has a longstanding commitment to attract top financial talent to Dubai which is evident in the Centre’s growing international workforce of over 36,000 professionals. The AccelerateHER programme is designed to upskill the next wave of financial services professionals, and we are delighted to see the next cohort further benefit from Dubai Islamic Bank’s partnership and expertise, as we continue our journey to shape the future of finance.”

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, said: “We are proud to be the Exclusive Sponsor of AccelerateHer, an initiative that aligns with our commitment to empower and nurture the next generation of female leaders. By supporting this programme, we aim to foster a more diverse and inclusive financial sector, where women can thrive and contribute significantly to the growth and innovation of our industry. Together with DIFC Innovation Hub, we are confident that AccelerateHer will create lasting impact and inspire more women to pursue their ambitions in the financial sector.”

The three-month programme, commencing in September 2023, will take place at the DIFC Innovation Hub and its partner offices in Dubai. To register for AccelerateHer, please visit https://innovationhub.difc.ae/register-accelerateher.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 36,000 professionals working across over 4,300 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

About Dubai Islamic Bank

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint-stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full-service Islamic bank and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world. With Group assets over USD 80bln and a market capitalization of more than USD 10bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across several markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary that is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns over 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2021, DIB increased its foreign ownership limit to 40% reflecting the increasing confidence of global investors towards the bank.

The Bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

