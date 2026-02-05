Cairo, Egypt – DiDi Egypt is proud to announce its official partnership with RiseUp Summit 2026, the region’s flagship entrepreneurs`hip and innovation platform, set to take place at the iconic Grand Egyptian Museum. The three-day summit will bring together 35,000–40,000 attendees, 400+ global speakers, and 300+ startups for an immersive experience focused on inspiration, collaboration, and action.

This partnership reflects DiDi Egypt’s ongoing commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and sustainable mobility across Egypt and the wider region. Through its participation in RiseUp Summit 2026, DiDi Egypt will actively contribute to the dialogue shaping the future of innovation and technology-driven growth in emerging markets.

As part of the partnership, Mohamed Helmy, External Affairs Manager at DiDi Egypt, and Ahmed Seif, Regional Strategy Experience Senior Manager, will represent DiDi on two high-profile Talks. Their participation will highlight DiDi Egypt’s vision for digital transformation, sustainable urban mobility, and the role of technology in empowering communities across Egypt and beyond.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Helmy, External Affairs Manager at DiDi Egypt, said:

“At DiDi Egypt, we believe mobility is more than just transportation — it is a catalyst for opportunity, connection, and empowerment. Partnering with RiseUp Summit allows us to support the region’s innovation journey while standing alongside entrepreneurs and changemakers shaping the future. We are excited to share our vision and engage with the brilliant minds driving progress across the Middle East and beyond.”

To further support the RiseUp community, DiDi Egypt will offer exclusive promo codes for rides to and from the Grand Egyptian Museum, ensuring seamless and convenient transportation for participants throughout the three-day program.

Through this partnership, DiDi Egypt reaffirms its role as a long-term supporter of entrepreneurship and a trusted mobility partner for the communities shaping tomorrow’s economy. By connecting people to opportunity and enabling easy access to one of the region’s most influential innovation gatherings, DiDi Egypt continues to strengthen Egypt’s innovation ecosystem and contribute to its digital transformation journey.