Dubai, UAE – DIB, the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, has launched a new Savings Campaign, reflecting the bank’s commitment to advancing financial wellbeing and empowering customers to build a more secure financial future. The new campaign under its Al Islami Savings Account proposition is designed to promote disciplined saving habits, enhance financial resilience, and reward customers for achieving their long-term financial goals.

Running from early June through the end of August 2026 – the campaign acts as a catalyst for responsible financial behavior. By rewarding customers who actively inject fresh funds and consistently maintain their balances, DIB is providing a tangible, structured pathway to financial growth. Under the campaign, new salary transfer customers would be eligible for an expected profit rate of up to 6.60% p.a., while all other eligible individuals can benefit from an expected profit rate of up to 5.10% p.a., in line with the applicable criteria.

To qualify for these elevated rates and kickstart their savings journey, customers must open a new Al Islami Savings Account (AED or USD) and maintain a minimum average incremental balance of AED 50,000 (or USD equivalent) throughout the campaign duration. The bonus profit rate would be offered to the incremental average balance growth up to AED 4 million (or USD equivalent), ensuring the proposition serves a wide spectrum of customers focused on disciplined growth.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: “At DIB, we believe that saving is more than a financial habit; it is a discipline that empowers individuals to prepare for the future with confidence. The launch of this campaign underscores our commitment to supporting customers in achieving their financial aspirations through responsible financial planning. Through this campaign, we seek to encourage positive saving behaviours while creating tangible value for our customers, as they progress along their savings journey towards a more secure financial future.”

As the UAE’s leading Islamic bank, DIB remains focused on providing banking propositions that are grounded in trust, transparency, and real value, helping customers build stronger financial habits over time.

The discretionary bonus amount will be calculated in line with the campaign’s terms and conditions and will apply per customer to funds received during the campaign period, and on a newly opened Al Islami Savings Account during the campaign period. Funds transferred from existing DIB Current, Savings and Deposits balances are not included as eligible new funds.

For complete product details, terms and conditions, and frequently asked questions, please visit dib.ae/sa.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding US$110 billion and market capitalisation of more than US$18 billion, the group operates with a workforce of around 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. DIB’s ecosystem, spanning across UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan and Bosnia, reaches more than 11 million customers — a reflection of its expanding scale and trusted franchise.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB’s Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

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