The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) recently announced the inaugural edition of its Diriyah Engineers Development Program. This year-long specialized program aims to prepare world-class engineers to play a leading role in DGDA’s various design and development projects.

The program, which commences in December 2022, is open to fresh Saudi graduates from across all engineering and architectural disciplines. A total of 15 participants will undergo a multistage training and hands on learning program that aims to provide them with real world experience in their chosen disciplines.

Participants will be assigned to specific training tracks across multiple divisions, including the Design & Development, Urban Planning & Municipal Affairs and Asset Management divisions. Each track will also be overseen by a mentor within the division to provide direct support to participants throughout their journey.

The program application phase, which runs from Sep. 13th to Sep. 23rd 2022, will be followed by an initial assessment stage through interviews conducted by DGDA’s Human Capital Division. An intensive evaluation of applicants will follow using the Authority’s Graduate Assessment Center. This selection process has been put in place to ensure that the final batch of graduates possesses not only the professional acumen but the drive necessary to help realize DGDA’s mission of becoming an incubator of the highest caliber local talent, each in their respective fields.

The Diriyah Engineers Development Program, which stems from DGDA’s belief in the importance of enabling and empowering Saudi Arabia’s youth, also aligns with Vision 2030, which encourages national organizations and authorities to foster local talent through a wide variety of innovative initiatives.

To register for the program: https://bit.ly/3S2A98T

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, eleven square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the nation's renewed cultural and historic capital, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students , and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key SamhanHeritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. We are focused on protecting and preserving the Kingdom’s history, including our forefathers’ stories and physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building permits and License issuance and oversight.