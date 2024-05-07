Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has extended application deadline for the 4th cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, with total prizes of USD 1 million. The award aims to find sustainable and innovative solutions to address water scarcity worldwide. Companies, research and development centres, research institutes, innovators, and youth can submit their applications until 31 May 2024. The encourages the development of innovative projects, technologies, and prototypes in water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, osmotic power, and geothermal technologies.

This award reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to address the challenges of water scarcity. The award aims to find sustainable solutions that ensure the availability of fresh water for impoverished and afflicted communities around the world and the most affected groups. This supports a brighter future for generations to come. The award supports Goal 6 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, which is clean water and sanitation for all. This is by fostering innovation and investing in the latest technologies to help less developed societies achieve sustainable development.

Over the past three cycles of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, we rewarded 31 winners from 22 countries. The award has four main categories: the Innovative Projects Award, which includes the Large Projects Award and the Small Projects Award; the Innovative Research and Development Award, which includes the National Institutions Award and the International Institutions Award; the Innovative Individual Award, which includes the Distinguished Research Award and the Youth Award; and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.

Companies, research centres, research institutes, innovators, and youth worldwide who have developed innovative technologies that provide solutions to the challenges of water scarcity can register for the award at https://www.suqia.ae/

Source: AETOSWire

