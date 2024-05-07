The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) is considering listing six new companies, three of which to be listed on the main market, EGX’s Chairman Ahmed El-Sheikh told Asharq Business.

El-Sheikh highlighted that a Sharia supervisory committee has been formed to launch the Islamic Sharia-compliant index during the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

The index will comprise 30 to 40 companies, he added.

