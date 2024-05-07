Sharkia National Food Company (SNFC) recorded EGP 3.626 million in net losses after tax over the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to net profits of EGP 220,031 in Q1 2023, as per a statement.

Net sales dropped to EGP 6.45 million during the three months to March 31st from EGP 8.84 million over the same period a year ago.

Sharkia National Food's main activities include feed manufacture and fattening cattle. The company operates three types of factories, such as poultry feed production factory, animal feed production factory, and cattle fattening farm.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).