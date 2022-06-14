Roadshow included 162 meetings with 56 global institutions managing more than US$ 2 trillion

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) International Investor Roadshow 2022 in London has successfully attracted numerous leading global investment institutions. The event conveyed a strong message on the profound confidence of international investors towards Dubai financial markets’ prospects as well as their enthusiasm to take their robust presence steps farther in the future.

The Roadshow was organized in collaboration with HSBC on 9th and 10th June 2022, with the participation of 9 equity and debt issuers on Dubai capital markets namely; Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, DP World, Amanat, Aramex, and DFM Company.

The event included 162 One-on-One meetings with senior representatives of 56 international funds managing more than US$ 2 trillion of assets.

Commenting on the success of the roadshow, Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “International investors are actively participating in our market maintaining nearly 52% of trading activity and 23% of ownership. On the other hand, our listed companies are increasingly opening up to foreign investors. For instance, Aramex recently allowed 100% foreign ownership. These positive indicators and initiatives strengthen Dubai capital markets position at the forefront of the most welcoming and receiving of foreign investments in the region. The success of the roadshow as shown by number of institutions and meetings, is also another testament on the robust demand as Dubai accelerates steps to implant its ambitious strategy to develop financial markets and provides further impetus to our constant efforts to invigorate trading activities and attract more local and international investments.”

HSBC

“The UAE economy is a hub of market activity across the Middle East, as evidenced by the past year’s boom in IPO listings across the country. Despite ongoing global challenges, the UAE economy has been resilient and that is reflected in surging demand from investors, seeking access to this rapidly-emerging market. We are excited to connect our global investors to the opportunities in the UAE and that is why we’ve convened this event,” said Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO of HSBC UAE and Head of International Middle East.

DEWA

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “At Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai’s exclusive electricity and water services provider, we were pleased to meet international investors in person to highlight our achievements and showcase the strength and efficiency of our portfolio of assets as the largest company on the DFM, with a market capitalization over AED 125 billion ($34 billion). In Q1 of 2022, DEWA recorded revenue of AED 5.068 billion ($1.38 billion) and net profit of AED 691 million ($188 million), up 19% from Q1 2021. We were eager to demonstrate the robustness of our sustainability-focused growth strategy that is intended to deliver a strong recurring value proposition to our investors.”

Aramex

Othman Aljeda, Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said: “It was great connecting with the international investment community, especially at such an exciting time for Aramex. Our business is more globalized than ever before. We are the first publicly listed UAE onshore company to allow 100% foreign ownership of free-floating shares, enabling us to further diversify our shareholder base and welcoming more international investors. With the recently announced decision to fully acquire MyUS, a US-based global cross-border e-Commerce delivery platform – once completed, our largest acquisition to date - we are further expanding our geographic footprint and customer base. Through our well-defined ESG strategy, we are also reemphasizing our commitment to becoming a greener, more diverse, and inclusive global corporate citizen.”

It is noteworthy that the roadshow was organized alongside HSBC’s GCC London Conference held last week focusing on emerging markets, which offered participating companies a unique opportunity to share their business developments and growth strategies with a wide-ranging equity and fixed income international investment institutions.

