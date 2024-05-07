Emirates Stallions Group employees participated in the Mangrove Restoration on Umm Yifenah Island, aiming to enhance biodiversity and combat climate effects as part of the wider Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), a multifaceted group based in Abu Dhabi leading in Manpower Supply, Staff & Workers Accommodation solutions, actively investing in and operating diverse businesses, developing luxury living spaces, public realms, hospitality and real estate projects and retail services locally and internationally, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), have participated, along with employees from the group’s subsidiaries, in the restoration of mangroves at Umm Yifenah Island.

The event, part of a series of similar activities, aligns with the broader Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative. It saw ESG team members, equipped with seedlings and spades, collaborated in the planting of mangroves at Umm Yifenah Island, making a direct contribution to the island's environmental conservation efforts.

The Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative was originally launched by Nature for Environmental and Agricultural Solutions. ESG has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to biodiversity and sustainability, actively supporting the conservation of the emirate's most vulnerable natural ecosystems.

Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESG, said: “Participating in this mangrove restoration project underscores our unwavering dedication to advancing sustainability within the UAE, aligning with the nation’s extended Year of Sustainability. This initiative not only contributes to mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, but also provides substantial benefits to our community and country. The event was a powerful ESG team building activity that enriched our collective understanding of environmental challenges and demonstrated a strong commitment to steering our community towards a more sustainable and resilient future.”

The project marks a significant milestone in Emirates Stallions Group's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development. Through initiatives such as these, ESG not only supports the ecological health of Abu Dhabi but also reinforces its role as a leader in corporate responsibility.

-Ends-

About Emirates Stallions Group

Emirates Stallions Group (ESG) is a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), and a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.06 billion as of 31 December 2023,

the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

About International Holding Company (ADX: IHC)

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 876 billion as of 31st March 2024. The company implements sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 600+ subsidiaries and over 150,000+ employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.