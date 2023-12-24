HE Saeed Al Tayer: We have a comprehensive approach to ensure the sustainability of water resources by increasing water production capacity using the latest and most efficient water desalination technologies

DEWA is implementing world’s largest water desalination plant using solar power with investments of AED 3.357 billion

DEWA aims to increase the water desalination capacity in Dubai to 730 MIGD by 2030

Dubai, UAE: Water security is a national priority for the UAE that federal and local authorities seek to achieve in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure sustainable access to water during normal and emergency conditions. The transition to using renewable energy sources to desalinate sea water is a national priority for UAE organisations, and enhances the UAE’s leadership in adopting clean and renewable energy sources.

Comprehensive approach

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said that Dubai has a comprehensive approach for the sustainability of water resources by increasing water desalination capacity using the latest and most efficient technologies to reduce carbon emissions. He noted that DEWA is building water desalination plants using Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) technology, which is more efficient and requires less energy than Multi-Stage Flash distillation (MSF) plants. This reduces carbon emissions and supports the UAE’s efforts in climate work and reducing global warming. This is one of the pillars of the agenda for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE hosted at Expo City Dubai.

“In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide the best facilities for the best city in the world, we at DEWA, work to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for energy and water that keeps pace with the growing development path of Dubai and meets the growing demand for electricity and water services. This meets the requirements of the comprehensive sustainable development plans and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. As part of our efforts to enhance water security in Dubai using sustainable sources, we recently signed the Water Purchase Agreement and Shareholder Agreement for the 180 MIGD Hassyan Phase 1 Independent Water Producer project, with an investment of AED 3.357 billion. This project will be the world’s largest solar energy-powered desalination plant. It supports the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA aims to increase its SWRO production capacity to 303 MIGD by 2030. The desalinated water production capacity will reach 730 MIGD in 2030. According to DEWA’s strategy, 100% of desalinated water will be produced by a clean energy mix that uses renewable energy and waste heat by 2030. This will allow Dubai to exceed global targets for using clean energy to desalinate water.

How does SWRO work?

Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA, explained that SWRO is a highly efficient technology for seawater desalination. This technology reverses the regular osmosis process, where molecules of a liquid pass from a solution of low concentration to a solution of high concentration through a semi-permeable membrane. In sea water reverse osmosis, high pressure is applied to the sea water to force the water through the semi-permeable membrane, leaving salts behind.

Advantages of reverse osmosis

Reverse osmosis technology has several advantages, making it an ideal choice compared to other water desalination technologies. One of its key features that it decouples water production from the dependency on a conventional power plant, thus improving its operational efficiency. Such decoupling enhances operational efficiency and supports the strategic move towards clean energy. Moreover, reverse osmosis plant uses less energy compared to other water desalination technologies such as flash distillation, thereby reducing emissions, environmental impact and costs. Reverse osmosis is highly effective, which makes it a reliable and sustainable solution to produce pure water from various sources, such as sea or underground water. Additionally, reverse osmosis allows for quick and efficient seawater desalination, which makes it suitable for emergency conditions and areas that suffer from water shortages.

DEWA currently has two SWRO plants with a production capacity of 63 MIGD. DEWA’s total production capacity of desalinated water is 490 MIGD

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficia

l https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial