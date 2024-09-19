Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating as a Main Sponsor at the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress 2024, the largest international congress for smart mobility systems. The event, hosted by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), takes place from 16-20 September 2024. At its stand (C3, Hall 5) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), DEWA is showcasing its flagship green mobility projects, most notably the Electric Vehicle (EV) Green Charger initiative that supports the transition to sustainable transport by providing world-class EV charging infrastructure.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said hosting the ITS World Congress in Dubai is a testament to the Emirate’s global position in the smart mobility sector, and its leadership in adopting the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. These include the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data, in addition to expanding the use of electrical technologies and solutions in the transport sector in line with the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030.

“All our initiatives and projects are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. We also strive to support the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, which sets several energy targets for 2033, including expanding the network of electric vehicle charging stations across the Emirate. Our initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. Launched in 2014, DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative provided the first public electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the region. It has since played a pivotal role in developing a network of over 700 charging stations across the Emirate, including more than 400 Green Charging Stations operated by DEWA. This has also helped increase the number of electric vehicles to over 30,000 in Dubai a figure expected to double in the coming years," said Al Tayer.

At the ITS World Congress, DEWA highlights its efforts to develop the EV Green Charger Initiative, including the “EV Green Charger User Dashboard”, allowing registered customers to easily track their charging and consumption data through DEWA’s website or smart app. The dashboard provides customers with a complete record of bill payments, consumption information, charging transactions and dates. It also allows customers to manage several EV Green Charger cards, pay their bills and locate the nearest available Green Charger. Non-registered customers can use the Guest feature to charge their vehicles.

Additionally, DEWA's stand showcases the Electric Vehicle Community Hub (www.dubaievhub.ae), an online platform providing updates, government strategies, incentives and regulations related to green mobility.

The ITS World Congress, established in 1994, is supported by three international entities: ITS Europe, ITS America, and ITS Asia-Pacific. This is the first time the congress is being held outside Europe, North America, Australia and East Asia.