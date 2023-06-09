Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the second workshop of the Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme, which it launched in cooperation with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. 20 male and female young employees from DEWA’s divisions took part in the programme, with three workshops, each lasting three days, in addition to a closing session in September.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised that DEWA is keen to empower young Emirati people and enhance their participation in sustainable development by providing them with pioneering training programmes in cooperation with major sustainability global organisations. This aims to provide them with the necessary leading skills to be active sustainability ambassadors at DEWA and in society and contribute to achieving DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

“The Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme is part of our efforts during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, during which the country hosts COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at Expo City Dubai. We hope that the programme graduates contribute to accelerating sustainable development and the transition toward a green sustainable economy in Dubai and the UAE,” added Al Tayer.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, noted that the Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme helps participants acquire new skills that develop their leadership skills and broaden their perception of innovation and sustainability.

The second workshop features many sessions with the participation of prominent experts and specialists in sustainability. The sessions included the circular economy, using technology to support sustainability, technology for sustainability, disruption and innovation for sustainability, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). The sessions also discussed the lessons learned from the first workshop and subsequent online sessions to discuss the specialists’ ideas to support the collective project designed to enhance DEWA’s ambitions in the field of sustainability. The final project will be presented in the third workshop scheduled for July 2023.

