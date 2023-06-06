Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Deliverect, a global scale-up that integrates and accelerates online orders for restaurants, announced the launch of its ‘Deliverect Star’ award. Through this long-term campaign, customers who had the highest number of orders with 0% failures will be recognized for keeping this record since the beginning of the year. Deliverect will be selecting one restaurant per month for its first round of awards.

The aim of this initiative is to recognize and honor the restaurants that receive online orders from various food aggregators and channels, that are also Deliverect partners, throughout the region. Having zero percent failed orders in a restaurant leads to enhanced customer satisfaction, increased customer loyalty, and reduced food waste. It signifies efficient operations, promotes positive online reviews, and contributes to long-term success.

Naji Haddad, General Manager of MENA at Deliverect said: “To date, we have processed more than 300 million orders globally and acknowledge that the restaurant industry is highly competitive, especially with the rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Therefore, it is important to recognize the restaurants who have stayed ahead of the curve and managed to increase their sales while at the same time satisfying every order they receive. We want to encourage restaurants to follow the same path and deliver excellence to their customers.”

By identifying the top performers in the digital food industry, Deliverect not only celebrates their exceptional operational excellence but also highlights them as role models for others. The award brings significant visibility and prestige to the winners, elevating their positioning as delivering outstanding customer experiences through the seamless fulfilment of online orders.

This recognition will not only boost customer confidence and loyalty for the winners but also inspire other restaurants to improve their digital order accuracy, streamline operations, and reduce food waste. The 'Deliverect Star' award thus fosters a culture of excellence and continuous improvement within the digital food ecosystem.

Winners will receive a printed certificate to celebrate their success, along with a trophy. Deliverect will also be empowering the selected winners by amplifying their success on social media and through email newsletters, to share this achievement with the rest of the community. The selected top performers will also receive a digital badge that they can add to their online presence in addition to a branded box with office desk goodies.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global SaaS company that seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels, such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Deliveroo and Just Eat, allowing food service establishments to improve operations, increase customer satisfaction, and boost profits. Over 43,000 businesses trust Deliverect’s platform and suite of products to power their front of house and back of house. Available in 42 markets worldwide, Deliverect works with restaurants of all sizes as well as leading food brands like Taco Bell, Burger King, and Unilever. To find out more information, visit www.deliverect.com.