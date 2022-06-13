Saudi Arabia: Deliverect, a global scale-up that simplifies digital orders for more than 25,000 locations across 40 markets announces its partnership with Qoot, the Kingdom’s Café and Restaurant Association, to provide positive insights to the F&B sector on how they can enhance their operations and increase their revenue.

In line with the country’s Vision 2030’s goals to decrease dependence on oil by diversifying its economy, the F&B industry is continuing to boom and is today playing an important role in the country’s overall economy with its value reaching USD 45 billion. In fact, the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Investment predicts that the entire foodservice sector will continue to grow at a rate of 6% per year.

With the partnership between Deliverect and Qoot, restaurants will have access to the latest technology required to give their customers a top-notch dine-in experience while seamlessly managing their online orders from a single screen. With the right infrastructure and innovation, restaurants can ensure operational efficiency, staff productivity and ramping up customer satisfaction.

Naji Haddad, Middle East General Manager, Deliverect: “We see the F&B sector booming and with the rise of online ordering, industry players should have the tools that will give them a competitive edge. At Deliverect, our aim is to empower restaurants to easily manage their digital orders so they can provide their customers with great food and flawless customer experience. Equally important to us is helping them eliminate manual entry, order errors, and service delays to focus on what they do best: serving great food. Our partnership with Qoot will surely help us achieve this vision in KSA.”

Prince Waleed bin Nasser Al Saud, Qoot Association: “The Qoot Association was founded based on the indisputable fact that the F&B sector is a hidden gem within the Kingdom. Since its establishment, our members have dedicated their efforts towards uplifting the sector and achieving the Vision 2030. In support of this objective, the Qoot Association is partnering with Deliverect to improve the process of online ordering by introducing tools that will enable Qoot’s members to improve their food delivery service and customer experience. We are confident that this partnership will allow our members to efficiently manage their digital orders and eliminate all forms of service delays, thus improving the Saudi business ecosystem.”

Among its most significant and recent technological advancements that will significantly enable restaurants and even dark kitchens, Deliverect has expanded its Marketplace (previously known as App Store) to include virtual brands. With the new virtual brands division, Deliverect Marketplace seamlessly connects restaurants and dark kitchens to digital-only providers, opening the door to more opportunities for their own businesses.