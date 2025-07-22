Al-Khobar, KSA: Tamimi Markets, one of the most prominent and trusted names in Saudi Arabia’s retail sector, and Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, have signed a solar lease agreement to provide clean electricity to Tamimi Markets’ distribution centers in Jeddah and Dammam.

The solar project has a combined capacity of 900 kilowatts-peak (kWp), with 465 kWp allocated to the Jeddah fulfillment center and 435 kWp to two facilities in Dammam. Over 1,500 high-efficiency bifacial solar panels will be installed across approximately 7,200 square meters of rooftop space. The solar power plants are expected to generate 1.5 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in their first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 586 metric tons. This initiative directly supports Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero by 2060 commitment and aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030.

Bobby Rajendran, CEO of Tamimi Markets, commented: “Sustainability is embedded in Tamimi Markets’ DNA, and today we are walking the talk on sustainability by signing this solar lease with Yellow Door Energy. Together with our solar partner, we will decarbonize our operations, enhance business resilience and support Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero by 2060 objective. Our shoppers, employees, and wider network can be proud of the fact that Tamimi Markets, the preferred grocery destination for Saudis, is leading the sustainability journey.”

Hisham Alhegelan, CEO Middle East at Yellow Door Energy, shared: “We are honored to partner with Tamimi Markets on this important solar project. Through the solar lease, significant cost savings and carbon emission reduction will be realized. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to lead the region in its sustainability stewardship, and this important solar project demonstrates this leadership.”

Khaled Chebaro, Country Director for KSA at Yellow Door Energy, added: “We are delighted to support Tamimi Markets and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030. Yellow Door Energy continues to rapidly expand its project portfolio in the Kingdom, helping businesses reduce energy costs and lower carbon emissions. To-date, we have signed five solar leases in Saudi Arabia and look forward to contributing to the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 Target.”

Construction is already underway, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Under the solar lease agreement, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar power plants while Tamimi Supermarkets remains focused on providing the best retail experience for its shoppers. The solar lease model enables Tamimi Supermarkets to enjoy the benefits of clean energy without operational risk, allowing the company to focus on its core business while advancing its sustainability objectives.

​​​​​​About Yellow Door Energy:

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East, Africa and beyond. In Saudi Arabia, Yellow Door Energy works with premier companies to provide on-grid and off-grid energy solutions through a solar lease. The lease enables businesses to save money, switch to clean energy, all without any capex or upfront investment or operational risk. These solutions are in line with Vision 2030 and directly contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero by 2060 target. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF). www.yellowdoorenergy.com

Contact Information

Marketing Department

Email: gosolar@yellowdoorenergy.com

About Tamimi Markets:

Established in 1979, Tamimi Markets is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading supermarket chains, celebrated for its high-quality products, exceptional customer service, and innovative shopping experiences. With a history of rapid growth, Tamimi Markets has achieved significant milestones, including the acquisition of Al Raya for Food Stuffs Company, and its recent expansion into the Western region of Saudi Arabia. These advancements position Tamimi Markets to further strengthen its presence in the Kingdom, drive innovation in the retail sector, and solidify its role as a key player in the regional market.